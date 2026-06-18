Top stocks in news: Bosch Home, Apollo Hospitals, RVNL, Lupin, Lemon Tree, RailTail, HFCL

Indian equity benchmark indices extended their gains led by easing geopolitical tensions resulting in lower crude oil prices, soft bond yields and rise in Indian currency. The BSE Sensex jumped 347.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 77,155.62, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 96.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 24,085.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 18, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of HDB Financial Services, Tata Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, Capital Small Finance Bank, eMudhra, GHCL, Monika Alcobev, Swastika Investmart and Vimta Labs shall trad ex-dividend today, while shares of Oasis Securities shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Bosch Home Comfort: Promoter Bosch Global Software Technologies will sell up to a 7.97 per cent stake (21.7 lakh shares) in Bosch Home Comfort through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on June 18-19. The total offer size includes a greenshoe option of 0.75 per cent. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,150 per share.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a compounding order in the case of the hospital & healthcare chain, following which proceedings against the company have been terminated. Apollo Hospitals has paid a compounding amount of Rs 17.8 crore to settle the matter.

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Lupin: The global pharma major has launched Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40mg and 80mg in the United States following the approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application. The product is bioequivalent to Edarbi of Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults to lower blood pressure.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for the construction of bridges on an EPC mode for the 3rd and 4th railway lines between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section. The order is valued at Rs 967.92 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality firm announced the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, taking its network to 23 hotels across the state. The hotel will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

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RailTel Corporation of India: The telecom infra firm has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the director IT for a domestic contract related to disaster recovery IT infrastructure. It said the estimated size of the order is Rs 52.57 crore (including tax).

HFCL: The telecom gear player has received a contract worth Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam for the BharatNet Phase-III project in Uttar Pradesh. The scope of the contract includes the supply of telecom equipment and related accessories, the creation of an optical fiber cable telecom network, and maintenance of the project for 10 years.

Balkrishna Industries: The company board has appointed Saroj Kumar Khuntia as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective June 18. Madhusudan Bajaj ceased to be the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company upon attaining the age of superannuation.