Varun Beverages shares in a downtrend this year, will 2026 be different?

Shares of Varun Beverages are in a downtrend this year. After hitting a 52-week high of Rs 663.70 on January 2, the stock has been largely in a correction mode. Varun Beverages stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 419.40 on March 3, 2025. It has risen merely 5% from that level till date, signaling bearish sentiment around the FMCG major. The stock is down 32.5% this year and fallen 19% in a year, reflecting short-term correction in the stock.

In the current session, Varun Beverages stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 439.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.48 lakh crore. The FMCG stock has fallen 7.40% in a month. A total of 4719 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.71 lakh.

However, the PepsiCo bottler has delivered multibagger returns of 627.22% in five years.

Meanwhile, HSBC has fixed a price target of Rs 640 per share, an upside of nearly 44 per cent from the current market price . The brokerage termed the stock as a long-term investment opportunity, driven by strong fundamentals, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.

Varun Beverages looks well-positioned to benefit from any franchise restructuring at PepsiCo.

Third-quarter volumes were stable, seasonal demand, rural market expansion, and the introduction of new beverage categories are likely to push growth in the coming quarters, said the brokerage.

Brokerage Deven Choksey has a price target of Rs 588 on the FMCG stock.

"We have rolled forward our valuation basis to Jun’27 estimates. We value VBL at 49.0x June-27 EPS (~ -1SD to 1-year avg. NTM P/E), implying a target price of INR 588. The stock is currently trading at 56.5x/48.0x based on CY25E/CY26E EPS estimates," said the brokerage.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.