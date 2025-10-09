Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Vedanta: $150 mn facility fully repaid, share encumbrances released

Vedanta: $150 mn facility fully repaid, share encumbrances released

An encumbrance had been created over the equity shares of Vedanta held by VRL’s subsidiaries, namely Twin Star Holdings, WTL, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II, and Vedanta Netherlands.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 9, 2025 9:27 AM IST
Vedanta: $150 mn facility fully repaid, share encumbrances releasedThe facility agreement was executed among Twin Star Holdings Limited (borrower), Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL), and Welter Trading Limited (WTL) as guarantors, with Union Bank of India’s DIFC branch.

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday informed stock exchanges NSE and BSE that its promoter group entities have fully repaid all dues under a $150 million facility agreement entered into with Union Bank of India, DIFC Branch, Dubai.

As per Vedanta’s disclosure, the facility agreement was executed among Twin Star Holdings Limited (borrower), Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL), and Welter Trading Limited (WTL) as guarantors, with Union Bank of India’s DIFC branch acting as the original lender, arranger, and agent.

Advertisement

To secure the facility, an encumbrance — as defined under Chapter V of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations — had been created over the equity shares of Vedanta Limited held by VRL’s subsidiaries, namely Twin Star Holdings Limited, WTL, Vedanta Holdings Mauritius Limited (VHML), Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II Limited (VHMLII), and Vedanta Netherlands Investments B.V. (VNIBV).

Following the complete repayment of the facility, Vedanta confirmed that all encumbrances created pursuant to the agreement have now been released. The company clarified that no pledge was created by any of the promoter group entities over the equity shares of Vedanta Limited in connection with this facility.

At 9.26 am, the scrip was trading 0.14 per cent lower at Rs 472.10 on BSE.

Advertisement

The disclosure was made under Regulation 29(2) read with Regulation 29(4) of the Takeover Regulations, considering the definition of ‘encumbrance’ under Chapter V of the said regulations.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 9, 2025 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today