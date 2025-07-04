Business Today
Vedanta shares Q1 business updates, stock in focus today

Vedanta Ltd reported record alumina and ferro chrome production in Q1 FY26, while oil & gas output declined. The company's shares closed 2.42% lower at ₹458.10 on the NSE.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 4, 2025 8:59 AM IST
Vedanta shares Q1 business updates, stock in focus today Vedanta stock closed 2.40% lower at Rs 458.35 in the previous session.
SUMMARY
  • Lanjigarh Refinery alumina production rises 9% YoY and 36% QoQ
  • Ferro chrome output surges 150% quarter-on-quarter supported by ore increase
  • Oil and gas production falls 17% YoY and 3% QoQ to 93.2 kboepd

Shares of Vedanta Ltd are in news today after the metals and mining firm posted a mixed operational performance in the first quarter of FY26, achieving record production in some segments while others saw declines. Notably, the Lanjigarh Refinery delivered its highest-ever quarterly alumina production at 587 kilotonnes (kt), marking a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 36% rise quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Ferro chrome production surged by 150% QoQ, underpinned by a 66% sequential increase in ore output.

Vedanta stock closed 2.40% lower at Rs 458.35 in the previous session. Vedanta shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.79 lakh crore. 

Conversely, aluminium production remained flat QoQ, with only a 1% YoY increase, and refined metal output fell 5% YoY and 7% QoQ to 250 kt due to planned maintenance and plant availability issues. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about future production capabilities.

Oil & gas production continued its decline, dropping 17% YoY and 3% QoQ to 93.2 kboepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day). Other sectors showed positive trends, such as an 11% QoQ rise in power sales and a 4% increase in pig iron output.

Saleable ore production rose 42% YoY due to a low base effect from last year’s mine suspension. However, saleable silver output decreased by 11% YoY and 16% QoQ, attributed to lower mine input and reduced lead production. These fluctuations highlight the dynamic nature of the commodities market.

The operational update was released after market hours, leading to a 2.42% decline in Vedanta Ltd shares, closing at ₹458.10 on the NSE. Meanwhile, zinc operations showed robust growth, with Zinc India reporting its best-ever Q1 mined metal output at 265 kt, increasing by 1% YoY.

Zinc International volumes also rose significantly, up 50% YoY and 12% QoQ to 57 kt. The company continues to focus on enhancing efficiencies and output across its diverse portfolio.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 4, 2025 8:56 AM IST
