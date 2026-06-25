Vedanta shares tumble nearly 11% in a week: Two key factors behind the decline

Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd resumed fall on Thursday after a brief single-day halt, sliding 3.19 per cent to close at Rs 273.40. At this level, the mining major's stock has declined 10.65 per cent over the week.

The metal pack emerged as the worst-performing sector today, with the Nifty Metal sub-index falling 4.5 per cent during the week.

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Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research, Master Capital Services, attributed the recent decline to a couple of key factors. "There have been two major developments in the company. The first is the promoter stake sale that took place a few days ago, on June 23, following which the stock witnessed a sharp decline. The second is the strengthening dollar index, which is having a negative impact on the broader metals space," he stated.

"Going forward, I believe the stock could face some near-term pressure, and levels of Rs 260–265 cannot be ruled out. However, for investors with a long-term perspective, the stock continues to hold decisively above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA). As long as it remains above the Rs 253–255 zone, any decline can be viewed as an opportunity to build fresh long positions. Investors may maintain a stop loss below Rs 253 while considering long positions," Upadhyay added.

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Twin Star Holdings, part of Vedanta's promoter group, offloaded 6.5 crore shares in the mining and metals firm through open-market transactions. The sale, equivalent to a 1.66 per cent stake, was carried out at an average price of Rs 291.36 per share, fetching nearly Rs 1,896 crore.

As of March 2026, Vedanta's promoter group held a 56.38 per cent stake in the company, of which Twin Star Holdings owned 40.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, Vedanta's demerger process has been completed with the listing of four separate entities -- Vedanta Iron, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, and Vedanta Power Ltd -- on June 15. Along with Vedanta, the conglomerate now has five listed companies.

"Each of the five sectors is exciting and holds tremendous potential. We remain committed to being a dividend-paying entity and creating value for all the companies," said Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group.

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Highlighting the opportunities in India, Agarwal said the group plans to invest $20 billion over the next five years. "Each of these companies has the potential to reach $100 billion in revenue," he added.