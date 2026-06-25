Amitabh Bachchan trims stake in this micro-cap company; stock reacts

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recently reduced his holding in steel wire manufacturer DP Wires Ltd by selling 0.79 per cent stake for Rs 2.48 crore through an open market transaction.

According to NSE data, the veteran actor simultaneously purchased 41,566 shares of the micro-cap firm at an average price of Rs 199.90 per share, amounting to Rs 83.09 lakh.

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The identities of the other buyers of DP Wires' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange at the time of publishing this story.

At the end of the March 2026 quarter, Bachchan held a 2.11 per cent stake or 3.27 lakh shares in DP Wires.

During Thursday's trade, shares of DP Wires were trading 2.55 per cent higher at Rs 217.15. At this level, the stock has soared 22.37 per cent over the last five trading days.

From a technical standpoint, the stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 74.72. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

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According to Trendlyne data, DP Wires has a standalone price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.34 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 11.34, while return on equity (RoE) was 7.34. The stock's one-year beta was 1.06, indicating relatively high volatility.

The company, based in Madhya Pradesh, manufactures steel wires used in industrial applications.