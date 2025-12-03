Vedanta, Siemens, Samvardhana Motherson: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday on the back profit booking and persistent FII outflows. Fading expectations of RBI rate and delayed India-US trade deal dented the sentiments further. BSE Sensex tanked 503.63 points, or 0.59 per cent, to settle at 85,138.27, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 143.55 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 26,032.20 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Samvardhana Motherson International, Vedanta and Siemens are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say on these stocks for Weduesday trading session:



Siemens | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,250

Siemens has decisively surpassed the consolidation zone at Rs 3,330 levels on a closing basis on the daily charts. The past three weeks' rising volumes signify increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. The daily and weekly 'band Bollinger' buy signal shows increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 3,500-3,700, and its downside support zone is the Rs 3,300-3,250 levels.



Advertisement

Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 135 | Stop Loss: Rs 110

Samvardhana Motherson has surpassed multiple resistance zones of Rs 114-115 levels on a closing basis on the daily and weekly charts. The past one month's huge volumes signal increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reaffirms bullish sentiments. The weekly 'band bollinger' buy signal shows increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 130-136, and its downside support zone is the Rs 115-112 levels.



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 575 | Stop Loss: Rs 510

Advertisement

Vedanta is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. On the weekly chart, the stock is on the verge of a 'rounding bottom' breakout at Rs 530 levels. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reaffirms bullish sentiments. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 550-575, and its downside support zone is the Rs 530-518 levels.