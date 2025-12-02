EaseMyTrip shares zoom 19%; here's what fuelling rally in this penny stock

Shares of Ease Trip Planners Ltd, the parent company of travel booking platform EaseMyTrip, surged sharply in Tuesday's trade after the company announced the launch of its 'Winter Carnival Sale'. The penny stock jumped 19.05 per cent to touch a day's high of Rs 8.50.

The company stated that the sale, which runs from December 2 to December 9, 2025, offers customers value-focused fares and hotel stays during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. It said, "Live from December 2 to December 9, 2025, the sale offers customers value-driven fares and stays during the most indemand travel season of the year."

EaseMyTrip highlighted a range of limited-period discounts across categories. "Travellers can tap into an unmissable line-up of limited-period deals, such as: Flights - FLAT 14% OFF*; Hotels - FLAT 25% OFF*; Buses - FLAT 10% OFF*; Cabs - FLAT 12% OFF*; Holiday Packages starting at Rs 7,999*. These offers can be unlocked by using the promo code ‘CARNIVAL’ on the EaseMyTrip app or website," the company said.

The platform is also offering curated holiday packages covering popular Indian destinations including Goa, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andaman. International options such as Dubai, Europe, Maldives, Bali and Mauritius are also part of the sale. "Travellers can explore specially curated holiday packages as part of the Winter Carnival Sale," EaseMyTrip added.

Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer at EaseMyTrip, said, "The year-end holiday season is one of the most anticipated times for travellers. With the Winter Carnival Sale, our focus is to make winter travel more accessible and rewarding for everyone planning Christmas and New Year getaways. This campaign brings together strong airline partnerships, curated hotel offers, and multi-category discounts to ensure customers get maximum value for their travel plans."

With the festive travel season approaching, the company said its sale aims to help travellers plan their winter itineraries with greater convenience and value.