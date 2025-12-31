VIP Industries promoters to sell 4% stake via block deals, says report

VIP Industries promoters are reportedly looking to divest an additional 4 per cent stake in the luggage major through block deals.

The book-building process for the block deal has reportedly been initiated by bankers, and the transaction is likely to conclude soon, according to CNBC-TV18, citing sources.

Following the proposed block deal, the promoter group’s shareholding in the company is expected to come down to around 16 per cent. CNBC-TV18 further said that it has reached out to the VIP Industries promoters for a comment, but has yet to receive a response.

At last check on Wednesday, shares of VIP Industries were trading 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 382.10 on the BSE, against the previous close of Rs 379.45. The stock has remained under pressure this year, down nearly 20 per cent in 2025 so far.

