Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares: Jio Prime eyes peer subscribers; targets

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares: Jio Prime eyes peer subscribers; targets

IDEA14.12(2.99%)

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Jio offered price protection against any future tariff hikes to every user who purchases its newly-launched one-time Jio Prime membership, costing Rs 300.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 7:58 AM IST
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares: Jio Prime eyes peer subscribers; targetsNomura said Jio Prime is a direct response to Airtel’s tariff rationalisation, and is aimed at retaining its own existing subscriber base by giving them tariff guarantee

Nomura in its fresh note on telecom sector said Bharti Airtel Ltd chose aggressive plan rationalisation, which could rattle its existing users. For now, it said Jio has gone for a subscriber growth strategy by offering protection against hikes, while Vodafone Idea Ltd continued to be wait-and-watch mode. Nomura said a tariff hike is more likely after Jio Prime launch.

Advertisement

To recall, on August 17, Jio offered price protection against any future tariff hikes to every user who purchases its newly-launched one-time Jio Prime membership, costing Rs 300.

Jio has explicitly said that its Rs 299 per month plan will remain available, unless there is an across-the-table tariff hike. Jio's Prime subscribers can lock in existing plan prices till September 5, 2027. This, Nomura said, is a hard expiry date and does not depend on the date of purchase of Prime membership.

Nomura said Jio Prime is a direct response to Airtel’s tariff rationalisation, and is aimed at retaining its own existing subscriber base by giving them tariff guarantee and charging Rs 25 per month in return. It is also targeting Airtel’s entry-level subscribers who are unwilling to pay an additional Rs 50 per month, the next cheapest daily unlimited plan after the Rs 299 per month plan discontinuation.

Advertisement

"The Prime membership also provides a one-time Rs 300 voucher to be used to port a friend/family from another network (directly aimed at Airtel’s Rs 299/month customers, we think). Even if only 10 per cent of Airtel’s customers from the discontinued plans move to Jio, there will be net subscriber gain of 69 lakh (1.3 per cent of Jio’s current subscriber base), in our view," Nomura said.

The foreign brokerage said Vodafone Idea may be willing to wait to see the impact of Airtel’s plan rationalisation on its subscriber base over the next couple of months.


If Airtel manages to upgrade its Rs 299 subscriber base to Rs 349 without much churn, Vodafone Idea will likely decide to respond with a similar rationalization move and capture the ARPU uplift.

Advertisement

However, if the churn is high, Vodafone Idea will likely need to respond via a commitment of tariff protection, similar to Jio Prime,  to gain a pie of Airtel customers who decide to port out.

"Given VI’s stressed balance sheet, we believe it cannot afford to lose subscribers, and also needs to increase its ARPU as soon as possible, forcing it to walk a tight-rope," Nomura said.

Top telecom pick 
Nomura forecast 14 per cent growth in consolidated Ebitda CAGR for Bharti and Reliance Jio over FY26-29 underpinned by a likely tariff hike of 15 per cent during the December quarte. IT sees a slightly higher 15 per cent Ebitda CAGR for Vodafone Idea on a lower base amid improving operating metrics.

"Bharti remains our top pick among the telecom stocks under our coverage," Nomura said.

For Bharti Airtel, Nomura has a target of Rs 2,360. It has a target of Rs 13.50 on Vodafone Idea.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 7:50 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more