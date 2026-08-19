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Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'The thing that we are trying to do at facebook, is just help people connect and communicate more efficiently'

Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'The thing that we are trying to do at facebook, is just help people connect and communicate more efficiently'

The quote highlights the importance of embracing uncertainty, innovation, and bold decision-making in a rapidly evolving world.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'The thing that we are trying to do at facebook, is just help people connect and communicate more efficiently'Mark Zuckerberg

“The thing that we are trying to do at facebook, is just help people connect and communicate more efficiently,” a quote by Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

This statement by Mark Zuckerberg encapsulates the foundational utility-driven ethos behind the creation of Facebook, framing the social network as an infrastructural tool for interpersonal efficiency and global connectivity.

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Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg said this during a July 2010 interview on the tech and media circuit, right around the time Facebook was celebrating a major milestone of reaching 500 million active users.

What does this quote mean?

At its core, this quote means that Facebook was built to serve as a digital infrastructure that makes human interaction faster, easier, and borderless. Instead of viewing the platform as a complex media empire or a data business, Mark Zuckerberg frames it as a basic utility—similar to a telephone network or a postal service—designed to remove physical and technological friction from human relationships.

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Zuckerberg’s vision was to optimize this process, allowing a single photo, status update, or message to instantly reach an entire social circle. Ultimately, the quote defines the platform’s purpose not as entertainment, but as a productivity tool for human connection, maximizing the volume and speed of interactions while minimizing the effort required to maintain relationships.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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