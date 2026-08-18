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'India was number one': Sergio Gor applauds Indian companies for $20 bn US investment

'India was number one': Sergio Gor applauds Indian companies for $20 bn US investment

'When Indian companies invest in America, it's a win-win situation. You gain access to the world's most dynamic market, and you create jobs back home in India and in the United States,' says Sergio Gor

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 4:00 PM IST
'India was number one': Sergio Gor applauds Indian companies for $20 bn US investmentUS Ambassador to India Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has hailed Indian companies for driving more than $20 billion in new investments in the United States. On Tuesday, he said the US Embassy in India ranked first among participating countries at the annual SelectUSA summit.

"Our embassy here in India came in first. Again, that is because of everyone here today," Gor said while speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

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He said nearly 70% of IACC members are Indian companies and more than 1,400 members have already invested in the US or partnered with American firms.

"We were thrilled to come in number one. We came in at over $20 billion in new US investments," Gor said.

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Indian Companies Expand In US

Gor highlighted several Indian companies that have expanded their presence in the US.

Sundaram Clayton, part of the $8-billion TVS Group, has increased its investment in South Carolina to $200 million, creating 230 US jobs, he said.

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma have extended operations in New Jersey, Puerto Rico and elsewhere.

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In Alabama, the Roots Group has invested $10 million and hired more than 30 Americans for manufacturing operations, Gor said.

"When Indian companies invest in America, it's a win-win situation," he said. "You gain access to the world's most dynamic market, and you create jobs back home in India and in the United States."

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Gor Urges More Investment

The US ambassador, who assumed charge in January this year, urged Indian companies considering overseas expansion to choose the US.

"So, here's my ask of every company in this room. If you're weighing your next overseas investment, choose the United States. Bring your Greenfield project, your R&D center, your manufacturing line to American soil and let my team help you get there," he said.

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"If you've already invested in America, deepen that commitment further. This is the moment."

Gor said the US offered the scale, stability, innovation and ecosystem that companies were looking for.

He said more than 1,400 IACC members already "call the United States home".

India-US Trade

Gor said bilateral trade in goods and services had risen from about $20 billion to more than $240 billion in just over two decades.

The two countries have a shared ambition of reaching $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, he said, adding that the US and India were working together across AI, technology, aerospace, defence and energy.

"When the United States and India work together, we integrate value chains, accelerate breakthroughs in critical technologies, and strengthen supply chain resilience," Gor said.

The US envoy, considered close to the US President, said Trump had invested heavily in the relationship and trusted India.

Weeks into Trump's second term, he said, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a "trust initiative" to accelerate cooperation in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence and critical minerals.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google have since committed billions of dollars in investments in India, Gor said.

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He also pointed to the Global AI Summit held in Delhi, saying 90% of the participating companies were American.

Gor said he regularly met US CEOs coming to India and Indian CEOs looking to invest in the US.

He cited a recent day when he met Meta, the CEO of Netflix and the CEO of Rolls-Royce, all before noon.

"That's a typical day for us," he said.

Gor said the relationship had "unbelievable and incredible potential to unleash the full power of this economic engine."

He also said US LNG and LPG imports and exports were up 40% from the previous year.

The US gets about 40% of its generic pharmaceuticals from India, Gor said, describing this as a reflection of trust between the two countries.

"My vision is simple but ambitious: to build on that legacy and make the US-India relationship that will define the strategic partnership of the 21st century."

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 4:00 PM IST
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