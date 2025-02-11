Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 6,609 crore; revenue up 4%

Vodafone Idea Ltd's on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 6,609.3 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) from Rs 6,986.7 crore in year-ago period. The telecom operator's revenue from operations climbed 4.16 per cent to Rs 11,117.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 10,673.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Voda Idea mentioned that the 4G subscriber base stood at 12.6 crore at the end of Q3 FY25, increasing from 12.56 crore as of Q3 FY24. "Customer ARPU (ex M2M) improved to Rs 173 vs Rs 166 in Q2 FY25, up 4.7 per cent on QoQ basis, driven by tariff hike and customer upgrades," it added. ARPU stands for average revenue per user.

"Cash EBITDA for the quarter (pre-Ind AS 116) of Rs 2,450 crore grew by 5.4 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis; highest quarterly cash EBITDA in last 6 years since merger. Total subscriber base stood at 19.98 crore. The debt from banks stood at Rs 2,330 crore as on December 31, 2024," the company also said.

Voda Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said, "With the recent equity infusion of Rs 1,910 crore from one of our promoters, we have now secured approximately Rs 26,000 crore in fresh equity capital over the past 10 months. In parallel, we continue to engage with lenders for debt financing, aligning with our planned network expansion investment of Rs 50,000–55,000 crore over a three-year period. The government's decision on the bank guarantee waiver underscores its ongoing support for the telecom sector."

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. Voda Idea shares settled 3.29 per cent lower at Rs 8.82. At this closing value, the stock has climbed 9.98 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

"Investors with a high-risk appetite can hold on to the stock. Going ahead, one needs to observe the company's business metrics," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

Technically, support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 8.50-7.80 range. It traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 50-day and 100-day SMAs. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 48.02. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

"The counter seems to have a support base around Rs 8.50-7.80 subzones and has started gaining traction. For now, the subsequent potential resilience is seen around the Rs 10.80-11 subzone, while the mentioned support base is likely to cushion any shortcomings," said Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One.

"The stock has strong resistance at Rs 10 level. A daily close below support of Rs 9 could lead to a target of Rs 7.80 in the near term," said Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran.

VIL is currently involved in the process of rolling out its 5G services in select areas. The company was formed in 2018 when Vodafone Group Plc merged its India business with Idea Cellular. Promoters held a 38.80 per cent stake in the telco as of January 9, 2025, a 1.48 per cent uptick from 37.32 per cent on December 31, 2024.

