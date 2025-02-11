Tilaknagar Industries shares tumble 27% in 2 days; here's why

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd shares continued their losing run in Tuesday's trade, plunging 8.45 per cent to hit a low of Rs 268.60. At this price, the stock has slumped 26.75 per cent in just two days.

This steep fall in the share price came after the Bombay High Court dismissed the company's plea in a trademark dispute over the Mansion House brand. "By its order dated February 7, 2025, the Hon'ble Bombay High Court has dismissed Tilaknagar Industries' (TI's) Notice of Motion No. 1287 of 2010 in Counter Claim No. 6 of 2010 in Commercial IP Suit No. 2 of 2009 against Herman Jansen Beverages Nederland B.V. & Ors. inter alia seeking injunction against them from manufacturing and/or bottling and/or marketing and/or trading in and/or otherwise dealing in alcoholic products bearing the trade mark 'MANSION HOUSE' and/or 'SAVOY CLUB' so as to pass off their business and goods as and for those of TI," the breweries firm stated in a recent BSE filing.

The HC has allowed Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt Ltd's (ABD's) to introduce products bearing the mark Mansion House in West Bengal.

"However, upon application made by the Counsel on behalf of TI for stay of the said order, the Court directed that the said order granting leave to ABD shall not come into effect for a period of four weeks and during that period ABD shall not introduce any product with the trade mark 'MANSION HOUSE' into the market, within which period TI can file an Appeal from the date of the said order," the company added.

"The status quo as of this date remains with TI continuing its uninterrupted use and sale of the brand MANSION HOUSE whilst preparing for filing an appeal against the concerned order before the Division Bench of Bombay High Court. As per its internal assessment, the Company does not expect any financial impact on its business and is taking requisite steps to safeguard its interests," it further stated.

Tilaknagar Industries' brand portfolio includes multiple categories, featuring two 'Millionaire' brandy brands – Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon – along with a strong presence in the whisky, rum, and gin segments through Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum and Blue Lagoon Gin. Recently, the company has expanded into the luxury segment with Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy.

Technically, the stock traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was 23.70. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's scrip has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 28.20 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.13. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 9.87 with a return on equity (RoE) of 25.29.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 40 per cent stake in the company.