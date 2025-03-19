Vodafone Idea shares jump 9%; BSE, NSE seek clarity on 'Starlink talks'

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) recorded a sharp uptick in Wednesday's trade, rising 8.73 per cent to hit a high of Rs 7.72. The counter has been in the limelight today following a couple of updates. First, it was reported that the telecom operator is apparently involved in talks with Elon Musk-led Starlink and some other satellite communication (satcom) providers. Bourses BSE and NSE have sought clarification from VIL over the same.

"The Exchange has sought clarification from Vodafone Idea Ltd on March 19, 2025, with reference to news dated March 19, 2025, quoting 'Vodafone Idea in talks with Starlink & other satcom providers: CTO'. The reply is awaited," the telco stated in a BSE filing. However, Business Today has not individually verified this development at the time of publishing this story.

And second, VIL has launched its 5G services in Mumbai. "With this rollout, Voda Idea is set to enhance mobile experience with widespread coverage at competitive pricing. Voda Idea's 5G services will be available in the city, starting today, powered by its competitive spectrum holding and significant investment in next-generation infrastructure. The company is committed to delivering enhanced capacity, superior performance, and reliability," it said in a separate filing.

On the earnings front, the operator's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 6,609.3 crore in the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25) from Rs 6,986.7 crore in the year-ago period. The telecom operator's revenue from operations climbed 4.16 per cent to Rs 11,117.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 10,673.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Voda Idea mentioned that the 4G subscriber base stood at 12.6 crore at the end of Q3 FY25, increasing from 12.56 crore as of Q3 FY24. "Customer ARPU (ex M2M) improved to Rs 173 vs Rs 166 in Q2 FY25, up 4.7 per cent on QoQ basis, driven by tariff hike and customer upgrades," it added. ARPU stands for average revenue per user.

VIL was formed in 2018 when Vodafone Group Plc merged its India business with Idea Cellular. Promoters held a 38.80 per cent stake in the operator as of January 9, 2025, a 1.48 per cent uptick from 37.32 per cent on December 31, 2024.

On BSE, VIL's stock recorded high trading volume as well. Around 10.17 crore shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 5.21 crore shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 75.87 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 54,758.46 crore.