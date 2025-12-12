Vodafone Idea shares jump 9% in two days to hit 52-week high; analysts turn upbeat

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd extended their gains for the second straight session on Friday, rising 3.91 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 11.69. The stock eventually closed 3.64 per cent higher at Rs 11.66, taking its two-day jump to 8.76 per cent.

Voda Idea has recently taken steps to support its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Ltd (VITIL), in its proposed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) issue. The telecom operator's Board of Directors has approved measures to secure VITIL's Rs 3,300 crore NCD issuance.

Separately, the company issued a clarification after a news report referred to "AGR relief by year-end." Voda Idea said, "We wish to inform you that the company has already issued a detailed statement on the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order regarding AGR dues via our communications dated October 27, 2025, and November 4, 2024. We will make all necessary disclosures as and when there is any development on the matter."

Earlier, the company had said, "This is further to our communications dated October 27, 2025, and October 30, 2025, providing an update on the AGR matter. We wish to inform that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has issued an order dated November 3, 2025, modifying para 6 of its earlier order dated October 27, 2025."

The revised order stated: "It is further noted that the prayer in the petition itself is limited to the additional AGR demand raised by the respondent for the period up to the Financial Year 2016-2017, and to comprehensively reassess and reconcile all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to that Financial Year."

Technically, analysts expect Voda Idea to stay bullish, with immediate support between Rs 9.50–10.60. A sustained move above Rs 11–12.20 could extend the rally.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "On the levels front, the Rs 10–9.50 zone is expected to provide cushion, with a stronger support around Rs 8. On the upside, today's move above Rs 11 could open the door for the next leg of the rally in the coming sessions."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, added, "Voda Idea continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum. Immediate support is placed at Rs 10.60, while resistance is around Rs 12.20. The trend remains positive as long as the stock stays above Rs 10.20."