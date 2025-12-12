YES Bank block deal: Copthall Mauritius trims stake; check who picked up the chunk

Shares of YES Bank Ltd were trading flat at Rs 21.87 in Friday's session. At this price, the stock is up 21.94 per cent so far this calendar year. The private lender yesterday informed exchanges about a block deal in which around 1.77 crore (1,77,62,313) shares changed hands at Rs 21.08 each. BSE data showed that Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd was the seller, while BNP Paribas Financial Markets was the buyer.

Operationally, the bank posted a strong set of numbers for the second quarter of FY26. YES Bank reported an 18.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, climbing to Rs 654 crore from Rs 553 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank's core operations demonstrated steady growth with Net Interest Income (NII) increasing by 4.6 per cent to Rs 2,300 crore compared to Rs 2,200 crore in the previous year.

While the total interest earned recorded a slight decline to Rs 7,378.84 crore from Rs 7,730.49 crore YoY, the bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies surged to Rs 1,296.50 crore, up from Rs 975.27 crore a year ago.

YES Bank also showed significant progress in asset quality. Its Net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) reduced to 0.3 per cent of net advances, down from 0.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The Gross NPA ratio remained steady at 1.6 per cent over the same period, reflecting stable asset risk levels.

In a significant strategic move, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) completed the acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in YES Bank on September 17, 2025. SMBC subsequently increased its holding by 4.22 per cent, bringing its total stake in the bank to 24.22 per cent, strengthening its position as a key stakeholder.

Technically, the counter traded below the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 43.74. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.69/24.29 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.49. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.89/0.90 with a return on equity (RoE) of 6.05. According to Trendlyne data, YES Bank has a one-year beta of 0.99, indicating average volatility.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, commented, "The stock has support at Rs 21 and resistance at Rs 23. A solid breakout above Rs 23 could pave the way for a move towards Rs 25, with the short-term trading band expected between Rs 21 and Rs 25."