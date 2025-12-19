Vodafone Idea shares up 91% from 52-week low; stock jumps 4% on Rs 3,300 cr fundraise

Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) attracted strong buying interest on Friday, climbing as much as 3.63% to hit day’s high of Rs 11.72 on the BSE. The rally followed the telecom operator's announcement to exchanges that its subsidiary had successfully raised funds.

The stock opened higher than its previous close of Rs 11.31 and remained firm through the session. At the day’s peak, Vodafone Idea shares were trading about 2.5% below their 52-week high of Rs 12.02, while still marking a sharp rebound of nearly 91% from their 52-week low of Rs 6.12.

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea disclosed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Limited (VITIL), successfully raised Rs 3,300 crore through the issuance of unlisted, unrated, secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

The fundraising witnessed robust demand, exceeding the issue size, from a diversified set of investors including large Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised by VITIL to discharge its payment obligations to Vodafone Idea. This inflow is expected to provide financial flexibility to the telecom operator, enabling it to bolster capital expenditure and support business growth.

Commenting on the development, Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "This fresh fundraise reinforces investor confidence in our strategy and long-term vision. This capital strengthens our momentum as we continue to scale our network and enhance services for our customers". Kishore further added that discussions with banks regarding a long-term debt raise to support capex are currently ongoing.

On the technical front, data from Trendlyne indicates that the day’s relative strength index (RSI) for the stock stands at 62.5, placing it in the mid-range. However, the money flow index (MFI) is at 77.4, suggesting the stock is currently in the overbought territory.