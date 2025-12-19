India’s US visa waiting times soar: Delhi sees 10-month wait for appointments, issue raised in Parliament

In a significant development for Indian professionals seeking to enter the United States, the waiting period for visa appointments has skyrocketed, with Delhi seeing delays of up to 10 months for B1/B2 visa categories. This issue, part of a larger trend, is impacting multiple parts of India, including major hubs like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, and has left thousands of applicants in limbo.

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh highlights visa delays in Parliament

Addressing the issue in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted the severe delays in US visa processing, particularly for professionals. Quoting US State Department data, Singh noted that the delays have stretched waiting periods to unprecedented levels. He informed Parliament that the government is actively engaging with US authorities to expedite the visa process.

“The US visa process, though challenging, remains a sovereign matter, and the government of India is working closely with the US to ensure smoother mobility for students, professionals, and tourists,” Singh said in his address. His statement comes amid rising concerns from those affected by the long wait times, which now stretch into 2026.

S.N. U.S. Embassy/ Consulate B1/B2 F, M, J H, L, O, P, Q 1 Delhi 10 months 0.5 months NA 2 Kolkata 5 months 2.5 months NA 3 Mumbai 9.5 months 3 months 1 month 4 Hyderabad 5 months 2.5 months 2 months 5 Chennai 3 months 2 months 1 month

Visa delays affecting Indian professionals and students

Reports have revealed that several Indian visa applicants, particularly those in the H-1B and H-4 categories, have had their interviews repeatedly rescheduled. Originally rescheduled for February and March 2026, some appointments have now been deferred until October 2026. These delays are primarily attributed to the expansion of social media screening processes and increased vetting measures.

For many professionals, especially those separated from their families, these delays have led to significant job insecurities and uncertainty about their future. One affected applicant expressed their frustration, stating, "The constant rescheduling is creating a perfect storm of uncertainty. It's hard to plan when everything keeps getting postponed."

The US government’s expanded screening process

The US government has further intensified its vetting processes for individuals applying for various visa categories, especially those in higher-risk groups. These expanded measures include thorough background checks and the monitoring of social media activity, which have added to the delays in visa issuance.

As part of its response to growing concerns over national security, the US has recently emphasised that the visa adjudication process is tied to ensuring that applicants pose no risk to American interests. The US Administration has also stated that every visa decision is a national security issue, with applicants needing to establish their eligibility and intent credibly.

India’s continued diplomatic engagement

Despite these challenges, Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh assured Parliament that the Indian government continues to engage with the US government to address these delays. The Ministry of External Affairs is working on streamlining the process for Indian professionals, students, and tourists and ensuring that the visa system supports legal mobility between the two nations.