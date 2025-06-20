Waaree Energies shares rise 8% today; what is pushing the stock higher?

Shares of Waaree Energies were on a roll on Friday as the stock surged more than 8 per cent during the trading session on the back of strong buying in the broader markets for the day. The stock has been in the stoplight recently on the back of multiple news around it.

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd surged 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,896.60 on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 83,000 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 2,672.20 on Thursday. Despite falling 23 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 3,740.75, the stock is still 92 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 1,503 apiece.

Firstly, the rejig in indices of London-based Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) is likely to bring solid inflows in some of the known stocks including Waaree Energies which may see inflows of $49 million. Other names include the likes of Hyundai Motor India, Vishal Mega Mart, NTPC Green Energy, Swiggy, Afcons Infrastructure and more.

The revision announcement is scheduled on June 20, with the flows expected to commence from June 23. According to the brokerages, several stocks are expected to see solid inflows as a result of these adjustments in the global index provider.

Besides this, Waaree Energies said that it remains 'largely insulated' from US President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, which disincentives solar and wind energy installations, said a report from CNBC TV18. The Solar modules manufacturer also plans on doubling its capacity in the US.

Waaree Solar Americas, the US-based subsidiary of Waaree Energies has recently won multiple large orders, including a 586 MW module supply agreement and a 599 MW order from leading independent power producers in the US. Waaree plans to double its capacity at its manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas, to 3.2 GW by the end of 2025 to cater to this growing demand.

The stock has also been under the radar recently as Indosolar Ltd was relisted the bourses on Thursday under the new scrip name "WAAREEINDO" as Waaree Energies is the promoter of the company, which owned 96.15 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2025. However, it sold 1.15 per cent stake earlier this month via OFS to bring it down to 95 per cent.

The stock was listed at Rs 165.05 on BSE on Thursday and rose another 5 per cent to settle at Rs 173.31 on Thursday. It again jumped 5 per cent to Rs 181.97 on Friday, hitting its upper circuit limit, with a total market capitalization of Rs 757.06 crore. The stock is effectively up 1,775 per cent from its Wednesday's indicative close at Rs 9.71.