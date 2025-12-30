Waaree Energies shares: Two factors why the solar energy stock is in focus today 

Shares of Waaree Energies are in focus today after the company said it has started commercial operations of two solar inverter line manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of over 3 GW. Additionally, the company has announced the resignation of its Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Paithankar. The board cleared the appointment of Jignesh Rathod, currently Director–Operations, as Chief Executive Officer–Designate with immediate effect.

In the previous session, Waaree Energies stock ended 2% lower at Rs 2983.60 against the previous close of Rs 3046.35. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 85,820 crore.

Total 0.30 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.91 crore on BSE.

The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Waaree Power, has started two solar inverter line manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 1.525 GW each, at its factory in Sarodhi-Valsad, Gujarat.

The solar inverter line manufacturing facilities started operations, with effect from December 29, 2025, at 10 am, Waaree Energies said in an exchange filing.

In a separate statement, the company said its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM)-approved capacity has increased to 20.17 GW, including 3.73 GW of Indosolar.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) ALMM initiative supports India's 'Make in India' vision by promoting local manufacturing, reducing import dependency, and generating new employment.

It also aligns with India's renewable energy targets by ensuring domestically made high-quality solar modules in installations.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.