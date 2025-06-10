Wipro, a leading AI-powered technology services company, has announced an extension of its partnership with Metro AG, a global food wholesaler, for an additional two years. The renewed agreement will see Wipro continuing to provide Metro with integrated digital services, such as cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support services. Wipro stock ended 1.41% higher at Rs 254.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.67 lakh crore. The announcement was made after market hours today.

Since 2021, Wipro has been a strategic IT partner to Metro, successfully transforming the company's entire IT landscape and significantly improving business operations efficiency through a change management programme. This partnership has been pivotal in driving Metro's digital evolution, ensuring that the company remains competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Ann-Kathrin Sauthoff-Bloch, Regional Head and Managing Director Germany and Austria, Wipro Limited, said, “This extended engagement with Metro AG underscores our commitment to driving AI-powered innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth for our clients in the food wholesale sector. This is a testament to our consultative approach and the deep collaboration we undertake with our clients to keep driving their innovation with our AI-powered solutions. We look forward to accompanying Metro on this next step of their transformation journey.

In line with Metro's cloud-first strategy, Wipro has migrated 80% of Metro's on-premise infrastructure to the cloud, enhancing the company's ability to respond swiftly to customer needs and improving cyber resilience. This strategic alignment not only boosts Metro's operational capabilities but also strengthens its defences against potential cyber threats. The extended service contract aims to further enhance security, scalability, and uninterrupted business operations, while supporting Metro's data and AI strategy with cost-effective, bespoke solutions. The collaboration will be carried out in close cooperation with Metro's internal teams to ensure alignment with business priorities. This approach guarantees that the solutions provided are tailored and effective.

Continuing the digital transformation, Wipro will leverage advanced analytics, automation, and Gen-AI-powered solutions to contribute to Metro's operational efficiency. These efforts are part of Wipro's ongoing support for Metro's digital journey, reinforcing the company's competitiveness in the market. The sustained partnership highlights Wipro's commitment to providing future-ready operations, and its role in enabling Metro to achieve greater agility in an evolving digital landscape. This enduring relationship reflects a shared vision between the two companies, fostering continued innovation and growth. The collaboration exemplifies how strategic partnerships can drive significant advancements and operational excellence.