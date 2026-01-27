Wipro, Persistent Systems turn ex-dividend today; payout details, dividend history & more

Shares of IT majors Wipro and Persistent Systems have both turned ex-dividend on Tuesday, January 27. Here is a closer look at the payout details, record dates, and dividend history for these two companies.

Software services giant Wipro's board of directors approved a corporate action earlier this month. According to the exchange filing, the company declared the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company has fixed today, January 27, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. Those holding shares in their demat accounts by the end of business hours today will be entitled to this payout, meaning that investors buying these stocks today will no longer be eligible for the latest payout.

Wipro said that the payment of the interim dividend will be made on or before February 14, 2026.

Prior to this, Wipro declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 on July 28, 2025, and another interim dividend of Rs 6 earlier last year on January 28.

IT firm Persistent Systems also turns ex-dividend on Tuesday. In a meeting held on January 20, 2026, the company’s Board approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Advertisement

The record date for Persistent Systems has been set for Tuesday, January 27. The company has clarified that the dividend will be disbursed to eligible members within a statutory timeline of 30 days of its declaration.

The company distributed a final dividend of Rs 15 on July 14, 2025, and an interim dividend of Rs 20 on January 31, 2025.