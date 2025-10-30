Wipro shares in focus after AI partnership with HanesBrands; key details

Shares of Wipro Ltd were in focus on Thursday after the IT services major announced a multi-year strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc, a global leader in iconic apparel.

In a filing to the exchanges on Wednesday, after market hours, the Bengaluru-based company said it will transform HanesBrands’ IT infrastructure and cybersecurity operations through an AI-first approach.

The partnership leverages Wipro Intelligence WINGS, the company’s proprietary AI platform, and marks a key milestone in HanesBrands’ strategic IT 2.0 transformation initiative. The deal aims to transition the apparel maker to a unified, AI-driven managed services model.

Under the mandate, Wipro will focus on streamlining operations, enhancing regulatory compliance, and improving the IT experience for HanesBrands’ customers, suppliers, and employees, while driving cost efficiencies in IT operations.

The collaboration will also strengthen HanesBrands’ cybersecurity framework, enabling AI-powered predictive and preventive operations and automating security workflows to enhance incident resolution and minimize business disruption.

“The engagement with Wipro is a key step in our journey to transform IT operations and deliver better experiences for our customers and partners,” said Scott Pleiman, Chief Strategy, Transformation, Analytics and Technology Officer, HanesBrands. “Wipro’s AI-led approach and deep domain expertise will help us drive innovation and achieve measurable business outcomes.” Wipro said the agreement builds on the companies’ existing relationship.

“This new engagement will allow us to bring the Wipro Intelligence suite to HanesBrands, enhancing operational agility and resilience through AI-powered platforms and transformative solutions,” said Shiva Jayaraman, SVP and Sector Head – Consumer Business, Americas 1, Wipro.