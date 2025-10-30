Top stocks in news: L&T, Wipro, BHEL, Dr Reddys, HPCL, Zydus Life, Concor, PB Fintech, Ola

Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains on Wednesday on the back of positive global cues, ahead of rate cuts from the US Fed. BSE Sensex surged 368.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 84,997.13, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 117.70 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 26,053.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, October 30, 2025:

Quarterly results today: ITC, Cipla, NTPC, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Bandhan Bank, Dabur India, DLF, Indian Energy Exchange, Lodha Developers, United Spirits, Manappuram Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis and Welspun Corp are among the companies that will release their quarterly results today.

Larsen & Toubro: The infra major reported a 16 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 3,926 crore, while its revenue jumped 10 per cent YoY to Rs 67,984 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 6,806 crore, while margins dropped to 10 per cent for the quarter.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc, a global leader in iconic apparel brands. Leveraging the Wipro Intelligence WINGS platform, it aims to transform HanesBrands’ IT infrastructure and cybersecurity operations with an AI-first approach.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major has received a Notice of Non-Compliance (NON) from the Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, Canada, regarding its Abbreviated New Drug Submission (ANDS) for the Semaglutide injection.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 374.9 crore, up 253.2 per cent YoY, while revenue rose 14.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,511.8 crore for the three-month ended September 30, 2025. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 550 crore, while margins jumped sharply to 7.7 per cent.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma player has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA following an inspection conducted at its Baddi manufacturing facility during August 4–13. The EIR has classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The USFDA has concluded this inspection as closed.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing major reported a net profit of Rs 3,859.3 crore, while revenue dropped 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Its Ebitda came in at Rs 6,891 crore, while margins stood at 6.8 per cent.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics player has signed an MoU with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) to collaborate on the development and management of common rail handling operations for all upcoming container terminals at the proposed Vadhvan Port.

PB Fintech: The new-age insurance aggregator's net profit jumped 164.6 per cent YoY to Rs 134.9 crore, while revenue increased 38.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,613.6 crore for the July-September 2025 per cent. It also turned Ebitda positive, coming in at Rs 97.6 crore.

NPTC Green Energy: The renewable energy player reported a 132 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 88 crore, while revenue surged 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 612.3 crore for the July-September 2025 period. Ebitda was up 26 per cent YoY to Rs 529.6 crore, while margins came in at 86.5 per cent for the quarter.

Ola Electric Mobility: The pure-play EV company has received an Investigation Report from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), directing it to provide comments thereon within a period of 7 days. The CCPA has also scheduled a hearing on November 10, 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player reported a 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 76 crore, while revenue increased 12.8 per cent to Rs 951.4 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 154.4 crore, while marings improved to 16.2 per cent.

Aditya Birla Capital: The leading NBFC company has made an investment of Rs 382.5 crore on a rights basis in Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company. There is no change in the percentage shareholding of Aditya Birla Capital, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company continues to be a subsidiary of the company.

Dilip Buildcon: The infrastructure and construction company has received a sub-contract worth Rs 307.08 crore from ISC Projects in the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway.