YES Bank, GMR Airports among top stock picks — Check price targets, rationale & more

As the Indian equity benchmark indices rally sharply amid the improved geopolitical scenario between the US and Iran, domestic brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities has suggested four stock picks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, YES Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL)- make decent profit in short-term, based on the back of strong technical parameters and sound chart-patterns. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stocks:

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GMR Airports | Buy | Target Price: Rs 108.9-111 | Stop Loss: Rs 95.6

The chart of GMR Airports Ltd is showing a bullish breakout from a Downward Channel. The stock price has retested at Rs 95.85 confirming the breakout. The price has again moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 56, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 100.92 with short-term targets of Rs 108.9-111, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 95.6.



Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 411-432 | Stop Loss: Rs 384

The chart of Kotak Bank is showing a bullish breakout from a long-term downward sloping trendline that connected the lower highs from the Rs 460 peak, with price decisively reclaiming the trendline resistance. A 'W'/double-bottom pattern is visible, with bottoms formed in the Rs 345–390 support zone and a neckline near Rs 411. The structure now reflects a higher-low, higher-high formation, signalling a trend reversal in progress. Immediate resistance lies at Rs 411 and a sustained close above it opens the path toward the major horizontal resistance at Rs 432.75. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move, while RSI around 60 is holding in the bullish zone reflecting steady momentum. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 399 with short-term targets of Rs 411–433 and keep a stop-loss at Rs 382, maintaining a favourable risk-reward of nearly 1:2.

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ZEE Entertainment Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 123.85-147.48 | Stop Loss: Rs 95.35

The chart of ZEEL is showing a bullish breakout from a long-term downward sloping trendline. Price has moved above most of the major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 63, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. The momentum is intact towards Rs 123.85 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 107.79. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 111.95. with short-term targets of Rs 123.85-147.48and keep a stop-loss at Rs 95.35



YES Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 25.52-27.41 | Stop Loss: Rs 21.66

The chart of YES Bank Ltd is showing a bullish trendline breakout from a long-term Downward channel. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The next major resistance is likely around Rs 25.52, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 65, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 25.52 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 27.41 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 22.70. We recommend to buy at current market price with short-term targets of Rs 25.52 -27.41, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 21.66.