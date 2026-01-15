YES Bank Q3 results on Saturday; check previews, target prices, concall time & more

YES Bank is set to announce its quarterly earnings for the quarter and nine-month ended on December 31, 2025 on Saturday, January 17. The private lender will also host a conference call with analysts' and investors on the same day from 2.45 pm onwards to discuss the financial years.

YES Bank Ltd shares settled at Rs 22.95 on Wednesday, rising 0.70 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the lender stood close to Rs 72,000 crore. The stock has gained nearly 7 per cent in 2026 so far, while it is up 12 per cent in the last six months. The lender is up 28 per cent in the last one year.

Brokerage firms tracking the stock believe are expecting a high single-digit growth in net interest income (NII), with largely stable net interest margins (NIMs) with some volatility, and a mixed profit trend, with net profit seen ranging from flat to strong YoY growth but uneven sequential performance.

Analysts tracking the stock foresee a steady traction on recovery and upgrades from this quarter from the retail portfolio. The earnings impact is difficult to forecast, given the nature of provisioning policy. They believe that the focus is shifting towards rebuilding the business.

Kotak Institutional Equities is expecting NIIs to come in at Rs 2,425.4 crore, up 9.1 per cent YoY and 5.4 per cent QoQ. Pre-provisioning operating profit is seen at Rs 1,254 crore, up 16.2 per cent YoY but down 3.3 per cent QoQ, with NIMs rising slightly to 2.9 per cent. Net profit may come in at Rs 601.5 crore. down 1.8 per cent YoY and 8.1 per cent sequentially.

"We expect 9 per cent YoY NII growth despite slower loan growth. The bank is a bit more cautious in select segments of the retail portfolio. Deposit growth is slower at 5 per cent YoY. We expect NIM at 2.9 per cent but there is likely to be a lot of volatility, given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and impact of RIDF investments, said Kotak.

ICICI Securities is pencilling YES Bank's net interest income (NIIs) to come in at Rs 2,429.7 crore, up 5.6 per cent QoQ and 9.3 per cent YoY. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) may come in at Rs 1,345.5 crore, up 3.8 per cent QoQ and 24.7 per cent YoY. Its net profit may come in at Rs 776.6 crore, up 18.7 per cent QoQ and 26.8 per cent YoY.

ICICI Securities envisages a relatively soft performance from YES Bank in Q3FY26 and it does not feature in its top picks from mid and small private banks. YES Bank has cut its savings rate and ICICI Securities is estimating NIM to be broadly stable QoQ, with some support from CRR cut, but may see a marginal uptick in credit cost.

JM Financial is expecting YES Bank's NIIs to rise 11.8 per cent YoY and 8.1 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,486.4 crore, while its PPoP is penciled at Rs 1,403.1 crore, up 30 per cent YoY and 8.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 775 crore, up 26.6 per cent YoY and 18.4 per cent QoQ.



YES Bank target prices & rating

Recently, Ventura Securities initiated coverage on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 32.1 apeice citing it as an early-cycle compounding opportunity, where improving return ratios, restored stakeholder confidence and operating leverage form the core pillars of the investment thesis.

On the other hand, ICICI Securities has given YES Bank a 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 20 apeice. Kotak Institutional Equities and JM Financial, both have a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 18 and Rs 19 respectively.