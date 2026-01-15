Angel One stock split, Q3 results, dividend announcement today: Earnings preview

Angel One Ltd is scheduled to announce its December quarter results on Thursday, with its board also considering proposals for an interim dividend for FY26 and a stock split. The record date for shareholders who will be entitled to receive the interim dividend, if any, will be Wednesday, January 21.

Analysts largely expect Angel One to report a fall of over 10 per cent in net profit for the December quarter on a flattish growth in revenue.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees net profit for Angel One falling 14.3 per cent YoY of Rs 241.20 compared with Rs 281.50 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 2.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,290.70 crore compared with Rs 1,254.70 crore YoY.

"We expect Angel One's orders to be up 4 per cent QoQ with MTF book up 10 per cent QoQ. Overall net revenues is expected to be flat YoY (base quarter impacted by regulations) and 4 per cent QoQ. Decline in PAT (15 per cent YoY) as a result of lower revenue growth (impact of F&O regulations), along with operating deleverage (expenses up 5 per cent YoY)," it said.

YES Securities sees Angel One's profit falling 21.1 per cent YoY to Rs 222.20 crore on 0.2 per cent YoY drop in sales at Rs 1,260 crore. Ebitda is seen falling 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 428.50 crore.

MOFSL said Angel One’s revenue and PAT are expected to decline 1 per cent and 9 per cent YoY, owing to regulatory changes implemented from November 2024. It said per-day order run rate is expected to improve QoQ in Q3,

driven by easing impact of F&O regulations. Average MTF book continues to grow and is expected to scale record levels, it said. The distribution income for the quarter is projected to improve. Cost-to-income ratio is expected to improve sequentially due to lower projected Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)

JM Financial sees net profit coming in at Rs 296.20 crore, up 5.2 per cent YoY. It sees revenue from operations rising 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,047.50 crore. With a similar business model, we prefer the veteran Angel One over Groww in retail broking, JM said in its results preview note.

