YES Bank shares: Check preview after Q2 biz update, targets prices, support & more

YES Bank shares rose nearly 2 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday to Rs 22.35. The private lender's stock has rallied nearly 40 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 16.02, hit in March, 2025. The stock is marginally down from its 52-week high at Rs 23.40, scaled in June 2025. YES Bank stock is up 10 per cent in the last month period.

YES Bank's shares have been in focus lately for two reasons including business updates by the private lender for the September 2025 quarter and stake acquisition by Japanese financial major Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in the Mumbai-based bank lately.

Last month, Japan's financial conglomerate SMBC acquired a significant stake 24.22 per cent in YES Bank from a host of other lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of the global investment firm Carlyle Group. The Japanese firm holds 759.51 crore shares in the lender.

Besides this, YES Bank reported growth in loans and deposits on both quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-on-year (YoY) basis for the July-September 2025 quarter. Its loans and advances jumped 3.9 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,50,586 crore, while its all deposits jumped 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,96,831 crore for the period ended on September 30, 2025.

The current-account savings-account (CASA) ratio, a crucial indicator of a bank's financial health and profitability, came in at 33.8 per cent at the end of September 2025. In absolute terms, CASA increased 13.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,00,263 crore in Q2FY26, as per the exchange filing.

ICICI Securities is expecting YES Bank's to reported a net interest income (NIIs) at Rs 2,294.9 crore up 4.3 per cent YoY but down 3.2 per cent QoQ with net interest margins (NIMs) coming largely stable at 2.43 per cent. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) is seen at Rs 1,128.5 crore, up 15.7 per cent YoY but down 16.9 per cent QoQ. PAT is seen at Rs 763.9 crore, up 38.1 per cent YoY but down 4.6 per cent QoQ.

ICICI Securities has a 'hold' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 20, while JM Financial has a 'sell' rating on the private lender for the target price of Rs 17 apiece.

Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets suggested traders to consider holding their existing long positions at the current price as YES Bank shares are making higher high formation which is a sign of strength on the daily charts.

"The stock is outperforming the benchmark indices and even the momentum indicator viz RSI is positively poised. This suggests that momentum on the upside is likely to continue," he said with a stop loss of Rs 19 and target price of Rs 25-27 in the coming few weeks.