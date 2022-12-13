scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
YES Bank shares surge 27% in 4-day rally. Rs 25 level looks likely in 3-5 months, suggest technical charts

Feedback

YES Bank shares surge 27% in 4-day rally. Rs 25 level looks likely in 3-5 months, suggest technical charts

YES Bank, as per weekly timeframe chart, is indicating a formation of significant bottom reversal pattern like rounding bottom and is currently witnessing an upside breakout of the rounding bottoming pattern

YES Bank’s volume has started to expand during upside breakout in the stock price and the weekly and monthly 14-period RSI are showing positive indication YES Bank’s volume has started to expand during upside breakout in the stock price and the weekly and monthly 14-period RSI are showing positive indication

Shares of YES Bank have potential to hit Rs 25 level in the medium term, suggest technical charts. The scrip has been rising for four consecutive days now and took out the Rs 22 level in Tuesday's opening trade. After showing a range bound action with positive bias in the last one month, the stock price recently witnessed a decisive upside breakout.

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS