Top stocks in news: Privi Speciality, Titan, PowerGrid, RITES, Bharat Forge, IndiGo, Lupin

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note on Tuesday amid monthly expiry of December series, despite the supportive global cues as consistent FIIs outflows weighed on sentiments. BSE Sensex shed merely 20.46 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 84,675.08, while NSE's Nifty50 fell only 3.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 25,938.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, December 31, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of A-1 shall trade ex-date for issue of bonus shares today.

Privi Speciality Chemicals: An unnamed seller is likely to sell up to a 6.32 per cent stake in Privi Speciality Chemicals via a block deal, with an offer size of Rs 700 crore and a floor price in the range of Rs 2,835–2,850 per share, a discount of more than 11 per cent over its previous close, said some media reports, citing sources.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility major has been declared the successful bidder for the selection of battery energy storage developers for setting up a cumulative capacity of 2,000 MWh (1,000 MW x 2 hours) of standalone battery energy storage systems. The project comprises a 150 MW/300 MWh battery energy storage system at the 400/220 kV substation at Kalikiri in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Titan Company: The Tata Group's jewellery player has appointed Sandhya Venugopal Sharma, an IAS cadre, as chairperson and additional director on its board, representing the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the company informed exchanges on December 30. The appointment will take effect from January 4, 2026.

Bharat Forge: The defence player has received a contract worth Rs 1,661.9 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 2,55,128 CQB carbines (5.56 x 45 mm) to the Indian Army. The contract stipulates order execution within five years.

InterGlobe Aviation: The GST Department, Delhi, has passed an order against budget airlines imposing a GST demand, along with interest and penalty, amounting to Rs 458.26 crore. The demand pertains to compensation received from a foreign supplier and the denial of input tax credit for FY 2018–19 to FY 2022–23. IndiGo believes that the order passed by the GST department is erroneous.

Lupin: The drugmaker's subsidiary, Nanomi BV, Netherlands, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of VISUfarma BV, headquartered in Amsterdam. It had earlier indicated that the transaction would be consummated by the end of 2025. It has stated that the proposed transaction is in progress and is expected to be completed by Feb 28, 2026.

RITES: The state-run railway company has received a letter of award (LoA) for the supply of in-service Cape gauge diesel-electric locomotives from Berhard Development Corporation, Zimbabwe. The order is valued at $3.6 million.

Muthoot Finance: The Board of Directors of Muthoot Money, a subsidiary of the company, has completed the allotment of 3,25,139 equity shares to Muthoot Finance against funds of Rs 500 crore via a rights issue. Funds raised through the rights issue will be utilised for business funding, general corporate purposes, and repayment of existing loans.

IFCI: The financial services company has monetised its 10 per cent equity stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) for Rs 121.77 crore.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions: The IT solutions company has secured a software project from the Reserve Bank of India for the Enterprise Applications Platform (EAP), with a total cost of ownership of Rs 249.15 crore. The contract spans five years and follows a consumption-based model, covering implementation, maintenance, and learning services for the EAP software.

BL Kashyap and Sons: The construction firm has secured fresh orders worth Rs 364.07 crore for civil and structural works in Chennai, strengthening its order book in the commercial real estate segment. The order pertains to the civil and structural package for the commercial project 'Embassy Splendid Tech Zone – Block' at Pallavaram, Chennai.