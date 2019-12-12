Top stocks to watch: HDFC, Biocon, TCS, Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Wipro, Khadim and others

Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd : The shareholding of the healthcare services firm in its subsidiary-Prerana Hospital Limited has increased by 2.06%, thereby making the aggregate shareholding of the company to 86.99%.

Wipro: The IT major announced that it has won the '2019 SUSE Global System Integrator Partner of the Year' award in two categories - Most Innovative Solution and Most Technical Certifications.

Bank of Baroda: The lender has allotted 65.14 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up at an issue price of Rs 107.45 per equity share (premium of Rs 105.45 per share) aggregating to Rs. 7,000 crore to Government of India (Promoter) on a preferential basis.

Ramco Systems: The IT Consulting & Software firm announced that a leading Global Business Process Outsourcing Company has successfully implemented Ramco Systems' Global Payroll & HR Solution to process payroll of its 40,000+ employees on a unified payroll platform.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT Major announced that it has successfully deployed the TCS BaNCSTM for Market lnfrastructure product for Strate Pty Ltd, the Central Securities Depository (CSD) for the electronic settlement of financial instruments in South Africa, across five exchanges.

Kesar Enterprises Ltd: The company said that the board at its meet has accepted a Compromise Proposal [One Time Settlement], approved by Allahabad Bank. Similarly, the company also intends to settle their outstanding loan amount with UCO Bank, on the same terms and conditions.

Navin Fluorine International Limited: the company announced that it plans to invest over Rs 450 crore over the next 3 - 4 years in new project at Dahej, Gujarat.

The company's board has initially approved capital expenditure of approx Rs 90 crores for site development and related infrastructure on approx 74 acres of land for greenfield projects at Dahej (Gujarat) through a wholly owned subsidiary.

Infosys: The IT major has been awarded the 'Mazda Excellent Partner Award' by Mazda Digital Innovation (MDI) & IT Division, Mazda Motor Corporation.

VIP Industries: Company informed that CFO Jogendra Sethi has given a notice of resignation from the services of the company. The company is in the process of selection of new Chief Financial Officer, the filing added.

Khadim India: informed the exchanges that it has issued Commercial Paper for an aggregate amount of Rs. 25 Crores as per the details

Future Enterprises: the company informed the exchanges that Acuite Ratings & Research Limited (formerly known as SMERA Ratings Limited), Credit Rating Agency has reaffirmed the credit rating to A1+ for the Commercial Papers of the company. It has also reaffirmed AA/ Negative rating for the Proposed Non-convertible Debentures of the firm.

Future Retail Limited: Company informed that credit rating firm Acuite Ratings & Research has re-affirmed A1+ rating for the Commercial Paper instrument of the company.

Persistent Systems: the company said it has merged two Salesforce boutique partners namely PARX and youperience to streamline its European Salesforce practice. Persistent's European Salesforce capabilities now become part of a growing global Salesforce practice, with over 1,000 professionals, the filing further said.

HDFC: The company announced that it has acquired 1.17 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 9.12% stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services Private Ltd,its subsidiary. With this, HDFC Credila has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, the filing added.

Datamatics Global Services: The global IT & BPM company announced that it has strategically divested its stake in one of its subsidiaries - Cignex Datamatics Inc. The stake has been acquired by a Relevance Lab, a Singapore headquartered IT Services company through a share-swap arrangement, the filing added.

Biocon Limited: The pharma major announced that they have expanded their collaboration and license agreement for itolizumab to grant Equillium exclusive rights for developing and commercializing itolizumab in Australia and New Zealand.

Balrampur Chini Mills Limited: The company said that CRISIL Rating firm has given A!+ rating on the Rs.1200 Crore Commercial Paper of the company.