Adani Wilmar, ACC, Adani Total Gas shares gain ahead Q1 results today; earnings previews

Shares of three Adani group companies namely Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd and ACC Ltd were trading higher in Monday's trade ahead of their June quarter results later in the day.

In the case of ACC, Emkay Global expects net profit for the cement maker to fall 19.4 per cent YoY to Rs 375.60 crore from Rs 466.10 crore YoY. It sees sales for ACC falling 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,855 crore from Rs 5,118.40 crore YoY. Ebitda margin is seen at 14.1 per cent, down 92 basis points YoY or 150 bps QoQ.

"We expect volumes to increase 2 per cent YoY to 9.6mt, whereas realisations could decline 1 per cent QoQ. Total cost per tonne is expected to remain flattish QoQ. Ebitda per tonne is expected to fall 11 per cent QoQ to Rs 715," it said.

ACC shares were up 1.56 per cent at Rs 2,654.50 on BSE.

In the case of Adani Wilmar, Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Q1 revenue and Ebitda for Adani Wilmar to grow at 12.5 per cent and 196 per cent, respectively, in line with its initial expectations Nuvama expects gross margin to expand 375 basis points to 12.9 per cent and Ebitda margin by 165 basis points YoY to 2.7 per cent.

"Standalone Q1 volumes are likely to rise 13 per cent YoY. By value, we anticipate edible oils to grow 10 per cent YoY, whereas the Food & FMCG business turned in a strong quarter with 45 per cent value growth. Industry essentials witnessed a muted quarter, posting flat value growth (due to negative pricing). Alternate channels witnessed 19 per cent YoY in volume growth in Q1," it said.

Shares of Adani Wilmar were up 1.68 per cent at Rs 330.80.

Adani Wilmar is actively pursuing substantial opportunities by executing strong sales and distribution strategies in GT, Nuvama said. No earnings preview was available for Adani Total Gas. This stock was up 1.10 per cent at Rs 897.95.