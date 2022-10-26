Dolly Khanna entered a Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock in Q2

Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna entered J Kumar Infraprojects, a Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock, in the September quarter, latest shareholding data suggests.

Data available with BSE showed Khanna held 8,13,976 shares or 1.08 stake in J Kumar Infraprojects as of September 30. She was not among shareholders owning more than 1 per cent stake in the company as of June 30.

Mukul Agrawal held 2.64 per cent stake in the infra firm as of September 30. Agrawal has been holding this stock continuiously since June 2020. This investor had owned J Kumar Infraprojects stock on and off earlier, shareholding data publicly available with Trendlyne suggests.

Among other public shareholders in the company is market veteran Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Growth Fund-2.

Mutual fund owned 9.72 per cent stake while FPIs held 8.80 per cent stake in J Kumar Infraprojects as of September 30. HNIs such as Dolly and Agrawal accounted for 7.03 per cent stake in the company.

This Dolly Khanna's stock has climbed 40 per cent year-to-date. This includes a 20 per cent fall the scrip has seen in the last one month.

As per HDFC Institutional Equities, the company may log a profit of Rs 50 crore for the September quarter. The infra company is seen reporting net sales of Rs 890 crore. Ebitda margin is seen at 14.1 per cent.

Another brokerage YES Securities sees J Kumar’s profit at Rs 48 crore, up 16.8 per cent YoY. It sees sales at Rs 882 crore, up 30.7 per cent YoY.

