GIFT Nifty hits record $103.45 bn turnover in October 2025, over 2 mn contracts traded

GIFT Nifty marked a significant milestone in October 2025, logging its highest-ever monthly turnover of $103.45 billion, equivalent to Rs 9,16,576 crore, with a total of 2.06 million contracts traded. This accomplishment surpasses the earlier record of $102.35 billion set in May 2025, highlighting GIFT Nifty’s growing significance in the Indian equity market and its increasing global traction.

The newly set benchmark underscores a surge in global interest as investors continue to use GIFT Nifty as a key reference for India’s economic prospects. Since the commencement of its full-scale operations on 3 July 2023, trading turnover on NSEIX has demonstrated exponential growth and GIFT Nifty’s continued rise reflects market confidence.

As of 30 October 2025, GIFT Nifty has registered a total cumulative turnover of $2.39 trillion and a volume of over 52.71 million contracts since full operations began. The robust volumes in October contributed to the contract closing near its intraday high, signalling strong demand among domestic and international market participants.

With its record-breaking performance, GIFT Nifty continues to strengthen its position as a prominent benchmark in India’s capital market. The growing turnover and participation levels illustrate the expanding role of GIFT Nifty as a barometer of investor sentiment and market direction.

NSEIX is an International multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City since June, 2017, and recognized by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA). NSE International Exchange holds a dominant market share of over 99.7 per cent, highlighting extensive leadership in GIFT IFSC.

NSEIX offers a diversified portfolio of products including Indian Single Stock Derivatives, Index Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Depository Receipts and Global Stocks. The exchange provides a comprehensive range of primary market products including listing of Equity Shares, SPAC, REITs, InvITs, Depository Receipts, Debt Securities and ESG Debt Securities under the regulatory framework of IFSCA (Listing) Regulations, 2024.