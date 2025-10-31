Stock Market: Sensex slips 145 pts, Nifty below 25,850; NTPC, Tata Steel lead losers

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Friday as selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as NTPC, Sun Pharma, and Tata Steel outweighed gains in Bharat Electronics and Tata Motors.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 54.39points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 84,350.07, after slipping as much as 145 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 declined 28.85 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 25,849, after touching a day’s low of 25,822.10.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex stocks, NTPC led losers, slipping 2.17 per cent to Rs 337.60. Tata Steel shares dropped 0.71 per cent. Other losers included Sun Pharma (down 0.71 per cent), Power Grid (down 0.60 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.58 per cent).

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major US indices closing in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.23 per cent to 47,522.12, while the S&P 500 declined 0.99 per cent to 6,822.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.57 per cent to settle at 23,581.14.

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.21 per cent to 51,948.26, while South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.47 per cent to 4,106.03. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.82 per cent to 26,066.41.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Sensex slipped 592.67 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 84,404.46, while the Nifty50 dropped 176.05 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 25,877.85.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said the Trump-Xi summit delivered only a one-year truce in the US-China trade war, not a breakthrough trade deal. “To that extent market participants were disappointed at the outcome even though there is relief in the declining trade tensions and possible movement towards further progress,” he said.

“The rally in the Indian market has been running out of steam when it approaches the record high of 26277 set in September 2024. Renewed selling by FIIs is likely to be a drag on the market in the near-term. The increasing short positions being created by FIIs indicate that they view Indian valuations as relatively higher particularly seen in the light of earnings growth. This view will change only when leading indicators suggest a sustained recovery in earnings,” Vijayakumar said.

Advertisement

“Meanwhile long-term investors can slowly accumulate fairly-valued growth stocks. India’s recently announced grand maritime strategy entails massive expenditure on shipping. Ship building stocks have great potential for long-term growth,” Vijayakumar added.