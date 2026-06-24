GSRE, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard: Defence shipping stocks to buy for up to 82% upside

The Indian Ocean has become the world's most critical strategic corridor, carrying 50 per cent of global container traffic, 70 per cent of Asia's oil flows and 40 per cent of global seaborne crude through chokepoints including Hormuz, Bab-el-Mandeb and Malacca. For India, 90 per cent of trade by volume and 85 per cent of crude imports move through these waters.

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Rising piracy, vessel harassment and grey-zone naval activity have elevated maritime security from a defence function to a first-order economic safeguard. India's shipbuilding industry is entering a multi-year growth phase, driven by geopolitics, maritime security concerns and the government's push to make the country a global shipbuilding hub, according to a recent SMIFS report.

The brokerage said India faces an estimated 876-platform shortfall compared with China and Pakistan, translating into a 75-100 billion dollar opportunity over the next 15-20 years, with nearly 95 per cent of this demand expected to go to domestic shipyards.

SMIFS said the sector is no longer only a defence story and is increasingly becoming a strategic pillar for India's trade security, energy security and manufacturing plans. 90 per cent of India's trade by volume and 85 per cent of its crude imports move through sea routes, while recent tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have added urgency to indigenous naval capabilities.

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The report said the Navy is expected to enter a commissioning super-cycle, adding one warship every 40-42 days from 2026, while the government's Rs 697 billion Maritime Development Package announced in 2025 aims to move India from the world's 16th-largest shipbuilding nation to a top-five player by 2047. SMIFS identified Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd as key beneficiaries.

SMIFS said that GRSE ended FY26 with an order book of Rs 153.2 billion across 39 platforms, or 2.2 times FY26 revenue. Its projects include P-17A frigates, next-generation offshore patrol vessels, anti-submarine warfare vessels and export orders for Germany. SMIFS said the biggest trigger could be the Next Generation Corvette programme, where GRSE is the L1 bidder, with its share alone seen at Rs 33,000 crore.

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If awarded, the brokerage said GRSE's order book could rise beyond Rs 48,000 crore and potentially reach Rs 75,000-80,000 crore by FY28 along with other projects, giving earnings visibility until FY35. SMIFS also estimated a Rs 130-290 billion green maritime market by 2035 through hybrid ferries, green tugs, coastal vessels and exports.

The company held Rs 3,730 crore in cash with negligible debt, while export revenues are rising, including a 12-vessel order from Germany worth about Rs 13.5 billion. On GRSE, SMIFS was the most bullish, assigning a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 5,075, implying a 82 per cent upside from its latest price around Rs 2,780 apiece.

The brokerage described Mazagon Dock as India's most strategic defence shipyard and the country's only proven builder of both destroyers and conventional submarines. The company has delivered more than 800 vessels since 1960. Its current order book stands at about Rs 205 billion, while the broader opportunity pipeline is estimated at Rs 3.4 lakh crore

SMIFS said capacity expansion across Mumbai, Nhava and Tuticorin could raise aggregate capacity fivefold, allowing construction of large commercial ships and very large crude carriers. Mazagon Dock is also widening its presence beyond defence through the acquisition of Colombo Dockyard and higher exposure to exports and MRO opportunities. It has retained a 'buy' rating on Mazagon Dock with a target price of Rs 2,905.

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SMIFS said Cochin Shipyard has the most diversified model, with revenue split across shipbuilding at 58 per cent, ship repair at 35 per cent and other maritime services at 7 per cent. The company has nearly 45 per cent of India's ship repair market and is the only domestic yard capable of repairing aircraft carriers.

SMIFS said this lifecycle services business remains underappreciated, noting that naval vessels typically stay operational for 30-40 years and require continuous repairs, upgrades and mid-life refits, with lifetime spending in many cases running at four to six times the original construction cost. Cochin Shipyard has also delivered India's first hydrogen fuel-cell vessel,

It is building an autonomous electric ferry for Norway, and has secured contracts for LNG-powered feeder vessels. With recently commissioned dry docks and ship repair facilities ramping up, SMIFS said the company could emerge as a major lifecycle maritime infrastructure player over the next decade. For Cochin Shipyard, SMIFS has a BUY rating and a target price of Rs 2,555, indicating a 73 per cent upside from its price around Rs 1,480 on Wednesday.

According to the brokerage, rising naval spending, export opportunities, green shipping and lifecycle services are together shaping a long-term growth runway for India's shipbuilding sector, with GRSE offering the highest upside from fresh order inflows, Mazagon Dock remaining central to submarine construction, and Cochin Shipyard standing out for its ship repair business.