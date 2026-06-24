YES Bank share price: YES Bank shares rose 2% to approach their 52-week high today after the lender said its board will consider raising of funds on June 29, 2026. YES Bank stock rose 1.95% to Rs 25.02 today against the previous close of Rs 24.54. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 77,545 crore. YES Bank stock has gained 15.22% this year and risen 37% in three months. Later, the stock closed at Rs 24.97, up 1.71% on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The lender said its board would decide on raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible equity securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, as an enabling resolution in accordance with the requirements of applicable laws.

ALSO READ: YES Bank price targets: Analysts on 'buy on dips' strategy as stock up 47% from March end

"Borrowings/raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible debt securities and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods; as an enabling resolution in accordance with the requirements of applicable laws," said the lender.

Advertisement

The shares of the bank have risen 46% from their 52-week low reached on March 30, 2026. The stock touched a low of Rs 17.19 in March end.

Yes Bank stock's rally was primarily led by strong Q4 earnings with net profit rising 45% in the March 2026 quarter. Provisions for potential bad loans fell 41% to Rs 187 crore in same quarter.

The bank's gross NPA slipped to 1.3%—lowest level since FY20.

Here's a look at the outlook and price targets of the YES Bank stock.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 24, while resistance stands at Rs 26. A decisive breakout above Rs 26 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 28. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 24-28 range."

Advertisement

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Currently trading around Rs 24.65, the stock is holding above its recent breakout zone, indicating strength in the ongoing up move. Immediate support is placed at Rs 24.25–24, aligned with the recent breakout of the previous weekly swing high, while a strong support zone is placed around Rs 22, which coincides with the 20 Week EMA support. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at Rs 26, aligned with the 200 Week EMA, followed by a major weekly resistance zone around Rs 32–33. Sustaining above the Rs 24.25–24 support zone and a decisive breakout above Rs 26 could further strengthen the bullish outlook and pave the way for a move towards Rs 32–33 over the medium term."