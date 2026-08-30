NSE's ₹30,000 crore IPO: SBI, its investment banking arm to offload 1% stake

"We are participating in that divestment. We propose to divest 0.65 per cent and 0.35 per cent by SBI Capital Markets because both of us hold the stake. So together, about 1 per cent as a SBI group... it could be less depending on any other shareholders joining," Setty told PTI.

Currently, SBI holds 3.23 per cent in the exchange, while SBI Capital Markets retains 4.33 per cent. Setty clarified that the bank has no immediate monetisation plans for its other subsidiaries.

The announcement comes shortly after SBI and its Paris-headquartered partner Amundi successfully diluted roughly 10 per cent in SBI Mutual Fund through a ₹.9,800-crore public issue that saw 42-times subscription. Following that listing, SBI’s holding settled at 55.46 per cent down from 61.76 per cent, while Amundi's stake dropped 3.7 per cent to 32.56 per cent.

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Beyond capital market operations, the lender is rapidly expanding its primary lending engine. SBI's mortgage portfolio is projected to cross the landmark ₹10 lakh crore mark within the current quarter, building on the ₹9 lakh crore threshold crossed last financial year.

"We should be reaching the ₹10 trillion-mark, hopefully in this quarter itself," Setty told PTI.

SBI commands nearly 28 per cent of the domestic home loan market, supported by a network of over 460 specialized home loan processing centres. Setty attributed this dominance to clear pricing and consumer confidence in the bank's rigorous builder due diligence and documentation processes.

"People trust SBI the most when it comes to taking a home loan... that paperwork is properly done, including the due diligence on the builder," he said.

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Underlining the systemic importance of real estate lending, Setty noted that mortgage growth carries a powerful multiplier effect across more than 200 allied industries.

"Home loan as a segment is very important for the economy," Setty told PTI. "In a way, home loan should not be seen as a standalone product. It is to be seen as an integral part of India's economic growth."