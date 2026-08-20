SEBI allows FPIs to use digitally signed power of attorney for faster onboarding; check details

Digital PoA now permitted

Under the latest circular, SEBI has permitted custodians to accept a Power of Attorney given by an FPI and specifying the address when it is executed using a digital signature in accordance with the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Previously, the FPI Master Circular required the PoA specifying the address to be duly notarised and/or apostilled or consularised.

SEBI has now modified the relevant provision to provide two options. FPIs can continue to submit a PoA that is duly notarised, apostilled or consularised, or they can use a digitally signed PoA that complies with the Information Technology Act.

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The regulator said the change eliminates the need for notarisation, apostillisation or consularisation of the Power of Attorney. This is expected to reduce the overall time taken for FPI onboarding.

Part of wider digitalisation push

The latest change builds on several measures already introduced by SEBI to streamline the FPI registration process.

These include the introduction of the Common Application Form (CAF) for FPI registration, PAN, bank and demat accounts. SEBI has also permitted the use of Indian digital signatures for executing CAF and other registration documents.

The regulator has further facilitated digital-signature functionality within the CAF portal and allowed registration based on scanned copies of documents.

The acceptance of digitally signed PoAs is therefore another step towards reducing paperwork and simplifying the process for foreign investors seeking access to Indian capital markets.

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Effective from August 20

The provisions of the latest circular came into force with effect from August 20, 2026.

The circular is addressed to FPIs, Designated Depository Participants and custodians, registrars to an issue and share transfer agents, depositories, recognised stock exchanges and clearing corporations, as well as SEBI-registered intermediaries.

SEBI issued the circular under Section 11(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, read with Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019.