Sensex Today: Sensex ends 155 points lower, Nifty at 11,477 mark; Cipla hits 52-week low

10:04 AM (1 year ago)

RBI may go for another policy rate cut of 25 bps on Oct 4: report

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The Reserve Bank of India might go for another rate cut on Friday, October 4. This cut of up to 25 bps will be the fifth in a row by the apex bank. The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20 on Friday after its three-day meeting.

The apex bank is likely to announce the rate cut to complement government's measures like reducing corporate tax and promoting credit offtake to boost economic activity during the festive season amid a slowdown.