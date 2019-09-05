Sensex Today: Sensex ends 80 points lower, Nifty at 10,874 mark; Cox & Kings hits all time low

1:32 PM (1 year ago)

ONGC clarifies on fire indicent

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) rose over 9% intraday on Thursday after the oil and gas company issued a clarification on the fire accident at ONGC's oil and gas processing plant in Uran processing unit.

ONGC formed a gap up chart pattern with the opening bell and later rose 9.03% to touch an intraday high of Rs 129.8 on BSE, against the last closing price of Rs 119.05.

"The accident occurred near Demineralized Water Plant (Oily Water Sewage Pit) and CISF security cabin which was outside the main process area. All out efforts were made to control the situation and fire was brought under control within a short span of time with the internal safety provisions aided by MARG (Mutual Aid Resource Group)," the company said in its BSE filing.

"Gas processing was restricted to maintain supplies to internal power generation and also to meet the requirements of Mahanagar Gas Limited and the remaining gas quantities are diverted to the other processing unit of the Company at Hazira Plant", the filing added.

The company further said that the offshore crude supply remained unaffected from the unfortunate accident.