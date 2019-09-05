JioFiber commercial launch today: 10 things to know before buying Jio Fiber connection

Reliance Jio Fiber will roll out commercially today and the registered users will be able to get a high-speed internet connection and smart home solution from September 5 onwards. The announcement related to Jio Fiber was made on August 12 by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. At launch, Jio Fiber is expected to offer one of the cheapest broadband plans and take on existing players like Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet.

Jio Fiber is set to revolutionise the digital space in India and apart from the fixed internet connection, Jio Fiber connection will be accompanied by fixed-line phone service, set-top-box capable of gaming, Free 4K TV and Jio IoT services. If you want to be the early adopters of the Jio Fiber then here're the 10 things you must know.

Jio Fiber availability: At the Reliance AGM it was announced that Jio Fiber broadband will be available across major cities and town of India. However, as of now, Giga Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.

How to register for Jio Fiber: To register for the Jio Fiber services, customers are required to visit the Jio GigaFiber website and book a High-Speed Internet Connection for their Township or society. The online registration for JioFiber connection requires you to first pick the location for which you want the JioFiber broadband connection. On the website, you will be asked to enter your address, email, name and mobile number. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which will have to be entered for verification.

When will you get the Jio Fiber connection: Post the successful registration, the company will get in touch with the applicant on their own and get the router installed. The Jio GigaFiber will get activated within two hours after the installation. The call from the company will come only if your location has a Jio Fiber line.

What is the Jio Fiber installation charge: The installation of Jio Fiber will be completely free for the customers. However, the company will charge Rs 2,500 for the Jio Fiber router which will be refundable.

Jio Fiber plans: Reliance announced only two Jio Fiber plans but the whole bouquet of packages will be announced today. The cheapest Jio Fiber plan that was announced on August 12 start from Rs 700 per month and the most expensive plan of Reliance Jio Fiber comes at Rs 10,000 a month.

Jio Fiber Broadband with 1 Gbps Speed: Jio Fiber users will be able to enjoy speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1Gbps. The speed that the users get will, however, depend on the plans they pick.

JioFiber set-top-box: Reliance Jio announced the set-top-box (STB) that can show not only TV programmes but also allow high-definition gaming. Jio set-top-box will offer consumers access to all TV channels provided by the major Local Cable Operators (LCOs). Jio also plans to offer gaming, video calling and VR and MR (Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality) services through its STB.

JioFiber offers: Jio Fiber service will let its subscribers watch free OTT content from apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavn. Jio will also be offering 'Jio First Day First Show' service for the premium JioFiber customers wherein the customer will get to watch a film at home on the day of release. Company is also offering its users free 4K LED TV and 4K STB through the company's welcome offer.

Free JioFiber services for 2-months: Subscriber to Jio GigaFiber's preview offer will get JioFiber services free for 2 months. The offer will come into effect post the commercial launch. Additionally, customers will be able to take the Rs 2,500 refund amount that was paid for a security deposit at any time.

