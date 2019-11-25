scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Share market closes at record high; Sensex zooms 529 points, Nifty above 12K

Nov 25, 2019, Updated Nov 25, 2019, 3:59 PM IST

Share Market Today: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended at record high on Monday, with the 30-share Sensex hitting fresh all-time high of 40,889, while Nifty breaching psychological levels of 12,000. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was quoting at 40889.23, up by 529.82 points or by 1.31 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 12073.75, up by 159.35 points or by 1.34 per cent. The market saw a broad-based buying with all the sectoral indices ended in green, led by metal and realty stock. Among the   individual stocks, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were among top gainers, while ONGC and YES Bank were among notable losers. Shares of telecom companies were in upbeat mood on Monday, with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea share price rising as much as 6 per cent in intraday trade amid reports that both the telcos have filed applications in the Supreme Court for a review of its judgment on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

 

Share Market Today: Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Monday's afternoon trade, while Zee Entertainment, ONGC, YES Bank, Wipro and ITC were among the top losers..
9:10 AM (1 year ago)

Last Close

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On Friday last week, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell 0.40% each by the closing bell, tracking weak global equities as conflicting signals on trade talks kept investors on the sidelines.

BSE Sensex closed 215 points lower at 40,359 and Nifty ended 54 points lower at 11,914.

The worst performers in the last hour of trade included Bharti Infratel, Infosys, UPL, Asian Paints and TCS, while top gainers were Tata Steel, NTPC, Eicher Motors, Zee Entertainment and JSW Steel.

While auto, media, metal and realty indices closed in the green, pharma, FMCG, IT and banking sector based indices closed in the red.

9:11 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee closed flat on Friday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the currency front, Rupee closed flat on Friday at 71.71 per dollar.
9:17 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Amid both Washington and Beijing making positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies, stocks rose higher globally.

Market participants reacted negatively in last week's overall trade after US lawmakers passed two bills supporting protesters in Hong Kong, which complicated US-China talks further.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39%,S&P 500 gained 0.22% and Nasdaq Composite added 0.16%, respectively on Friday.

Asian shares too rose in early trade, however made guarded gains on Monday. After losing 0.4% last week, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.26%, while Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.8% in early trade.
9:29 AM (1 year ago)

Market opens bullish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note Monday, backed by heavy buying in realty indices, amid strong global equities. BSE Sensex trades 120 points higher at 40,465 and NSE Nifty50 trades 30 points higher at 11,944.

Sectorally, except media indices, all the other scetor based indices traded in the green with major rise in realty indices.
9:35 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens flat

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Rupee opens flat at 71.69 against the dollar on Monday as compared to Friday's close of 71.71 per US dollar.
9:38 AM (1 year ago)

Market rises further

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex and Nifty have risen on a broader note today, with Sensex climbing above 200 points and Nifty rising above 11,950 level in the few minutes of trade today.
 
9:45 AM (1 year ago)

Top gainers and losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today:Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Infosys and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Monday's morning trade, while Zee Entertainment, ONGC, YES Bank, BPCL and Tata Motors were among the top losers.
9:52 AM (1 year ago)

Zee Entertainment shares decline in early trade

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell in the early trade and were among the top losers of Today after Subodh Kumar resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company. Share price of Zee Entertainment fell after 3 days of consecutive gain and declined 3.73% to the day's low of Rs 344.55 today.
9:55 AM (1 year ago)

Ashoka Buildcon share price rises 12%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Ashoka Buildcon share price rose 11.58% to Rs 104.05 on Monday's early trade after the company announced that its subsidiary bagged order from NHAI for project in Telangana worth Rs 1,000 crore.

"Company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from NHAI for the project of 4 laning of NH-161 from Kandi to Ramsanpalle in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on hybrid annuity mode," company said in the BSE filing.

9:59 AM (1 year ago)

Stocks to be removed/added in Sensex from Dec 23

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE’s benchmark Sensex and UltraTech Cement, Titan and Nestle India will be added in their places, said Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and the BSE. The changes will be effective from Monday, December 23, 2019.

Besides, UPL and Dabur India will find a place in the S&P BSE Sensex 50, replacing Indiabulls Housing Finance and Yes Bank.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, SBI Life Insurance Company and Info Edge (India) will make entry in the S&P BSE Sensex Next 50, while Cadila Healthcare, Dabur India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, UPL and Edelweiss Financial Services will be dropped from the index.

 
10:05 AM (1 year ago)

Reliance Communications hits 5% upper circuit

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Share price of Reliance Communications (RCom) locked 5% upper circuit in the early trade, as media report suggested that five bidders including Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Anil Ambani RCom, Reliance Telecom that has the spectrum, Reliance Telecom Infrastructure that has the tower and fibre assets, as well as subsidiaries that control RCom's real estate and data centre businesses.

Earlier, on a separate development, Reliance Communications (RCom) Sunday said it dismissed chairman Anil Ambani and four other directors' resignations, asking them to ensure cooperation in the ongoing insolvency resolution process. Ambani and four other directors- Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar had tendered their resignations recently.

10:08 AM (1 year ago)

Vodafone shares trade volatile

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Vodafone Idea shares changed from negative trend to positive in a volatile trade on Monday,  despite rating firms downgrading company's debentures and putting in on negative watch.

Ratings firm CRISIL has cut company's NCDs rating to BBB- with negative watch, while CARE Ratings has downgraded its rating on Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures rating to CARE BBB-.

 
10:14 AM (1 year ago)

Reliance Industries' shares extends gain

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Reliance Industries share price rose 1% on Monday at Rs 1564.60 and traded 0.66% away from Rs 1571.85, its 52-week high registered on December 17, 2018. Earlier on Friday, global banking major HSBC cited strong performance of retail and telecom business to raise the target price of the stock. While retaining HSBC buy call on the share price and raising its target price to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,565, HSBC said," Operating trends for Jio and organised retail remain strong and are set to drive near-term upside potential. Jio's plans to raise tariffs offer scope for rapid improvement in profitability amid declining capital expenditure which is a positive for RIL."

The RIL stock has gained 7% in one week, 8% in a month and 39% on a year-to-date basis.

10:25 AM (1 year ago)

FII inflows positive, DII turn bearish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued with their bullish outlook and bought equities worth Rs 305.72 crore on Friday from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 177.37 crore on Friday.

 
10:33 AM (1 year ago)

Muthoot Finance to acquire IDBI Bank's MF business

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Muthoot Finance has entered into an agreement to acquire IDBI Bank's mutual fund unit, IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company for a total consideration of Rs 215 crore.

"Upon completion of the transaction, Muthoot Finance will purchase 100 per cent equity shares of IDBI Asset Management Limited and IDBI MF Trustee Company," Muthoot Finance on Friday said in an exchange filing.

Post the announcement, shares of Muthoot Finance traded 0.79% lower at Rs 679.70 on BSE, while IDBI shares traded 3.09% lower at Rs 37.55.

10:38 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee trades lower

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The rupee opened strong at 71.68 at the interbank foreign exchange, showing a rise of 3 paise over its previous closing. It however pared gains to trade lower and fell 2 paise to 71.73 against the US dollar, amid increased demand of the greenback and strengthening crude oil prices.

10:43 AM (1 year ago)

Market at day's high

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Boosted market sentiment from global equities helped domestic indices Sensex and Nifty rising to record high levels and gain 0.48% each on Monday, amid reduced trade-war tensions between US-China. While BSE Sensex trades 245 points higher at 40,603 and NSE Nifty50 trades 70 points higher at 11,986.


 
11:03 AM (1 year ago)

Unichem Labs rises over 7% on USFDA ANDA approval

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Unichem Labratories opened with a gap up chart pattern, rising 7.4% to the day's high of Rs 164 on the BSE on Monday after the company annoucned it has received ANDA approval from USFDA for Unichem's Atenolol Tablets USP

"Company received ANDA approval for its Atenolol Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORMIN (Atenolol) Tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd," the pharmaceuticals company said in the BSE filing, submitted on Friday.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad Plant, the filling added.

11:08 AM (1 year ago)

CSB Bank opens for 2nd day of subscription

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The IPO of CSB Bank enters the second day of subscription bidding, after getting fully subscribed on the day one of issue.The private lender has received 1.7 times subscription in early hours on Monday, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange.

The Kerala-based lender plans to raise up to Rs 410 crore from the IPO. The shares are available at a price band of Rs 193-195 apiece in a lot size of 75 shares and its multiples.

11:54 AM (1 year ago)

Share market rises further

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty rose to record high levels on Monday to gain 0.80% each, amid reduced trade-war tensions between US-China that boosted markets sentiments globally. While BSE Sensex trades 320 points higher at 40,683 and NSE Nifty50 trades 97 points higher at 12,011.
