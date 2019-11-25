Share Market LIVE: Share market closes at record high; Sensex zooms 529 points, Nifty above 12K

Specials
The rupee opened strong at 71.68 at the interbank foreign exchange, showing a rise of 3 paise over its previous closing. It however pared gains to trade lower and fell 2 paise to 71.73 against the US dollar, amid increased demand of the greenback and strengthening crude oil prices.
Boosted market sentiment from global equities helped domestic indices Sensex and Nifty rising to record high levels and gain 0.48% each on Monday, amid reduced trade-war tensions between US-China. While BSE Sensex trades 245 points higher at 40,603 and NSE Nifty50 trades 70 points higher at 11,986.
