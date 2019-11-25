Share Market LIVE: Share market closes at record high; Sensex zooms 529 points, Nifty above 12K

10:05 AM (1 year ago)

Reliance Communications hits 5% upper circuit

Share price of Reliance Communications (RCom) locked 5% upper circuit in the early trade, as media report suggested that five bidders including Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bharti Airtel are likely to bid for the assets of debt-ridden Anil Ambani RCom, Reliance Telecom that has the spectrum, Reliance Telecom Infrastructure that has the tower and fibre assets, as well as subsidiaries that control RCom's real estate and data centre businesses.Earlier, on a separate development, Reliance Communications (RCom) Sunday said it dismissed chairman Anil Ambani and four other directors' resignations, asking them to ensure cooperation in the ongoing insolvency resolution process. Ambani and four other directors- Chhaya Virani, Ryna Karani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar had tendered their resignations recently.