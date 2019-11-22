Business Today
Sensex Today Live: Share market in red, Sensex, Nifty trade volatile; Wipro, Infosys top losers

BusinessToday.In | 22 November 2019

Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher, but erased all early gains to trade in red, amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened at 40,653.17 against the previous close of 40,575.17, although erased early gains to trade 20 points lower at 40,553. Similarly, Nifty opened at 12,025.65 against the closing of 11,968, but fell later to trade 13 points lower at 11,954. On Thursday, Sensex declined 76 points lower to 40,575 level and Nifty50 ended the day's trade at 11,968, declining 30 points lower to its previous close

 

 

  • Share Market Today: Out of 11 sectoral indices in Nifty, 5 indices namely IT, auto, banking, financial services and private banking indices traded in the red, while FMCG, metal, media, pharma, PSU banking and realty traded in the green.
  • 09:32 IST

    Share price of Tata Power, a part of Tata group, rose 1.5% in Friday's early trade after the firm announced that it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.


    "The company has issued 15,000 NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on November 21, 2019," Tata Power Company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

  • 09:30 IST

    Sector advance-decline update

    Out of 11 sectoral indices in Nifty, 5 indices namely IT, auto, banking, financial services and private banking indices traded in the red, while FMCG, metal, media, pharma, PSU banking and realty traded in the green.

     

  • 09:19 IST

    Market opens higher, but erases gains to trade in red

    Sensex opened at 40,653.17 against the previous close of 40,575.17, although erased early gains to trade 20 points lower at 40,553. Similarly, Nifty opened at 12,025.65 against the closing of 11,968, but fell later to trade 13 points lower at 11,954.

  • 09:15 IST

    ICRA predicts India's Q2FY20 GDP growth rate fall to 4.7%



    ICRA, a leading ratings firm, expects further deterioration in the growth of India's GDP to 4.7% in Q2FY2020. This was on back of weakening momentum in the industry.


    The ratings firm said that manufacturing growth is expected to decelerate further from the marginal 0.6 per cent in Q1 of FY2020 on back of subdued domestic demand, investment activity, and non-oil merchandise exports weighing upon volume expansion.


    ICRA also forecasts gross value added (GVA) at basic prices on a yearly basis to 4.5% respectively in Q2FY2020.

    Read more

     

  • 09:11 IST

    RBI takes DHFL to insolvency process

    Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), with nearly 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) owed to its staggering 85,000-plus list of financial creditors, will go into insolvency proceedings, the central bank said on Wednesday, making it the first financial institution to test the new laws.

    Read more

  • 09:08 IST

    NTPC may offer Rs 10,000 cr for govt's stake in NEEPCO, THDC

    NTPC, in a move to acquire THDC and Neepco, may make an aggressive bid of about Rs 10,000 crore, media reports suggested.

    The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment in two hydro power-producing companies, THDC and Neepco to state-owned NTPC.

    Read more

  • 09:05 IST

    Pre-Open Market

    At the pre-open session Friday, Sensex gained 48 points to 40,623 while Nifty trades 5 points lower at 11,962 level.

     

  • 09:04 IST

    Sony in talks to acquire stake in Network18

    Network18's shares were trading 15% higher on BSE on Thursday at Rs 29.60, after reports suggested that Japan's Sony Corp was in talks to buy stake in company promoted by Mukesh Ambani owned-Reliance Industries (RIL).

    The company on Thursday after market hours clarified on the reports of Sony stake purchase that it is evaluating various opportunities on an ongoing basis.

    Read more
     

  • 08:57 IST

    Trade deal uncertainty



    Worries of "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China not occurring until next year weighed on investor sentiments. In the meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, that hampered further progress in end of the 16-month-long trade war.

  • 08:54 IST

    Global Market Update

    On Wall Street, stocks dipped on Thursday as investors awaited further developments from the US-China trade deal, that has yet not given any no concrete signs.

    Elsewhere in Asia, indices namely Nikkei, Straits Times, Hang Seng traded higher, followed by marginally higher KOSPI index, while Taiwan Index and Shanghai indices traded tad lower.

  • 08:50 IST

    SGX Nifty trades marginally lower

    SGX Nifty, Nifty Futures, currently trades 6 points lower at 11,970, indicating a negative opening for the broader domestic market on Friday.

  • 08:49 IST

    Last Close

    On Thursday, after a muted session, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned majorly bearish and fell 0.20% each  by the closing bell. Where Sensex declined 76 points lower to 40,575 level, Nifty50 ended the day's trade at 11,968, declining 30 points lower to its previous close. On the sectoral front, except financials, media and realty indices, all the other sectors turned bearish by the last hour of trade and closed in the red. While Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Gail, Coal India and Tata Steel were the top losers in closing session Thursday, ZEE Entertainment, Eicher Motors, L&T, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports were among the top performers.

    Read more

