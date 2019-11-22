Sensex Today Live: Share market in red, Sensex, Nifty trade volatile; Wipro, Infosys top losers

09:32 IST Tata Power rises 1.5%





Share price of Tata Power, a part of Tata group, rose 1.5% in Friday's early trade after the firm announced that it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.





"The company has issued 15,000 NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on November 21, 2019," Tata Power Company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

09:30 IST Sector advance-decline update Out of 11 sectoral indices in Nifty, 5 indices namely IT, auto, banking, financial services and private banking indices traded in the red, while FMCG, metal, media, pharma, PSU banking and realty traded in the green.





09:19 IST Market opens higher, but erases gains to trade in red Sensex opened at 40,653.17 against the previous close of 40,575.17, although erased early gains to trade 20 points lower at 40,553. Similarly, Nifty opened at 12,025.65 against the closing of 11,968, but fell later to trade 13 points lower at 11,954.

09:15 IST ICRA predicts India's Q2FY20 GDP growth rate fall to 4.7%



ICRA, a leading ratings firm, expects further deterioration in the growth of India's GDP to 4.7% in Q2FY2020. This was on back of weakening momentum in the industry.





The ratings firm said that manufacturing growth is expected to decelerate further from the marginal 0.6 per cent in Q1 of FY2020 on back of subdued domestic demand, investment activity, and non-oil merchandise exports weighing upon volume expansion.





ICRA also forecasts gross value added (GVA) at basic prices on a yearly basis to 4.5% respectively in Q2FY2020.



09:11 IST RBI takes DHFL to insolvency process Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), with nearly 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) owed to its staggering 85,000-plus list of financial creditors, will go into insolvency proceedings, the central bank said on Wednesday, making it the first financial institution to test the new laws.



09:08 IST NTPC may offer Rs 10,000 cr for govt's stake in NEEPCO, THDC NTPC, in a move to acquire THDC and Neepco, may make an aggressive bid of about Rs 10,000 crore, media reports suggested.



The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment in two hydro power-producing companies, THDC and Neepco to state-owned NTPC.



09:05 IST Pre-Open Market At the pre-open session Friday, Sensex gained 48 points to 40,623 while Nifty trades 5 points lower at 11,962 level.





09:04 IST Sony in talks to acquire stake in Network18 Network18's shares were trading 15% higher on BSE on Thursday at Rs 29.60, after reports suggested that Japan's Sony Corp was in talks to buy stake in company promoted by Mukesh Ambani owned-Reliance Industries (RIL).



The company on Thursday after market hours clarified on the reports of Sony stake purchase that it is evaluating various opportunities on an ongoing basis.



08:57 IST Trade deal uncertainty



Worries of "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China not occurring until next year weighed on investor sentiments. In the meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, that hampered further progress in end of the 16-month-long trade war.

08:54 IST Global Market Update On Wall Street, stocks dipped on Thursday as investors awaited further developments from the US-China trade deal, that has yet not given any no concrete signs.



Elsewhere in Asia, indices namely Nikkei, Straits Times, Hang Seng traded higher, followed by marginally higher KOSPI index, while Taiwan Index and Shanghai indices traded tad lower.

08:50 IST SGX Nifty trades marginally lower SGX Nifty, Nifty Futures, currently trades 6 points lower at 11,970, indicating a negative opening for the broader domestic market on Friday.