Sensex Today Live: Share market in red, Sensex, Nifty trade volatile; Wipro, Infosys top losers
BusinessToday.In | 22 November 2019
Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher, but erased all early gains to trade in red, amid mixed global cues. Sensex opened at 40,653.17 against the previous close of 40,575.17, although erased early gains to trade 20 points lower at 40,553. Similarly, Nifty opened at 12,025.65 against the closing of 11,968, but fell later to trade 13 points lower at 11,954. On Thursday, Sensex declined 76 points lower to 40,575 level and Nifty50 ended the day's trade at 11,968, declining 30 points lower to its previous close
Share Market Today: Out of 11 sectoral indices in Nifty, 5 indices namely IT, auto, banking, financial services and private banking indices traded in the red, while FMCG, metal, media, pharma, PSU banking and realty traded in the green.
Share price of Tata Power, a part of Tata group, rose 1.5% in Friday's early trade after the firm announced that it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.
"The company has issued 15,000 NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on November 21, 2019," Tata Power Company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Market opens higher, but erases gains to trade in red
Sensex opened at 40,653.17 against the previous close of 40,575.17, although erased early gains to trade 20 points lower at 40,553. Similarly, Nifty opened at 12,025.65 against the closing of 11,968, but fell later to trade 13 points lower at 11,954.
ICRA predicts India's Q2FY20 GDP growth rate fall to 4.7%
ICRA, a leading ratings firm, expects further deterioration in the growth of India's GDP to 4.7% in Q2FY2020. This was on back of weakening momentum in the industry.
The ratings firm said that manufacturing growth is expected to decelerate further from the marginal 0.6 per cent in Q1 of FY2020 on back of subdued domestic demand, investment activity, and non-oil merchandise exports weighing upon volume expansion.
ICRA also forecasts gross value added (GVA) at basic prices on a yearly basis to 4.5% respectively in Q2FY2020.
Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), with nearly 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) owed to its staggering 85,000-plus list of financial creditors, will go into insolvency proceedings, the central bank said on Wednesday, making it the first financial institution to test the new laws.
Network18's shares were trading 15% higher on BSE on Thursday at Rs 29.60, after reports suggested that Japan's Sony Corp was in talks to buy stake in company promoted by Mukesh Ambani owned-Reliance Industries (RIL).
The company on Thursday after market hours clarified on the reports of Sony stake purchase that it is evaluating various opportunities on an ongoing basis.
Worries of "phase one" trade deal between the United States and China not occurring until next year weighed on investor sentiments. In the meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, that hampered further progress in end of the 16-month-long trade war.
On Thursday, after a muted session, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned majorly bearish and fell 0.20% each by the closing bell. Where Sensex declined 76 points lower to 40,575 level, Nifty50 ended the day's trade at 11,968, declining 30 points lower to its previous close. On the sectoral front, except financials, media and realty indices, all the other sectors turned bearish by the last hour of trade and closed in the red. While Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Gail, Coal India and Tata Steel were the top losers in closing session Thursday, ZEE Entertainment, Eicher Motors, L&T, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports were among the top performers.
