Share Market Live Updates: Sensex jumps over 350 points in early deals, Nifty trades near 17,650

Indian equity benchmarks climbed on Monday soon after opening on a flat note as BSE Sensex jumped 361 points or 0.61 per cent to trade at 59,164 in early deals; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 103 points or 0.59 per cent to trade at 17,642.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 33 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,506.

Asian shares slipped today while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. Wall Street fared better as S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures rose 0.2 per cent.

* Paytm down over 6 per cent: Shares of Paytm parent -- One97 Communications -- cracked as much as 6.37 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 681.20 against its previous close of Rs 727.55.

* Top gainers: NTPC, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Infosys, Marut, L&T, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers on BSE. On NSE, Hindalco, JSW Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were trading in the green.

* 9:59 am: Sensex surged 361 points or 0.61 per cent to trade at 59,164; Nifty moved 103 points or 0.59 per cent to trade at 17,642.

* Expert view: "On the technical front, Nifty formed a sideways inside day formation following the long Bullish candle registered on August 30, also there is evidence of reversal pattern in weekly time frame hence in coming sessions, the key thing to watch will be a faster retracement above August highs of 18,000 that will signal the end of the ongoing corrective phase. Else, prolonged consolidation in 17,200-17,800 range is expected to continue. On the oscillator front, the 14-period RSI has witnessed a sell crossover and presently trading below the 60-level mark. Thus, one needs to avoid trading aggressively amid global nervousness. Considering the present situation, a bare minimum correction of 38.6 per cent of the entire rally from 15,183 to 17,992 comes around 16,900 followed by a 50 per cent correction at 16,600. On the upside present setup indicates that Nifty can move towards 17,992 followed by 18,114 in the coming days with immediate support standing at 17,350 and Index need to sustain above the said level with some authority for the bulls to strengthen their stance. Hence during the day intraday decline towards 17,430-17,470 can be used for creating a long position for the target of 17,750," said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking.

* Market opening: Sensex jumped 237 points or 0.40 per cent to trade at 59,040; while Nifty moved 65 points or 0.37 per cent to trade at 17,605.

Shapoorji Pallonji group: Shares of Shapoorji Pallonji group could to be in focus following the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident.

SpiceJet: The airline got a three-month extension to hold an annual general meeting (AGM). Also, SpiceJet may to recieve Rs 225 crore under the government's credit guarantee scheme (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme), ETNow reported citing sources.

Paytm: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, denied any link with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in the Chinese loan app case. Paytm said that none of the funds frozen by the central probe agency belongs to it or any of its group firms.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infra approved raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other security.

Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm said it has entered into a pact with special purpose vehicle Serentica Renewables India 4 Pvt Ltd for the delivery of renewable power on a long-term basis. The SPV has been formed in a been formed in a bid to supply power over a long-term to the company. Also, the government is planning to sell a part or all of its remaining 29.5 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc by November, Economic Times reported.

* Market analysts have said that equity markets would be driven by global trends, foreign fund flows and movement in the Brent crude oil this week.

* Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank would open for public subscription today. The issue would conclude on September 7. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at Rs 500-525 per share for its Rs 832-crore initial share offer.

* Previous session: Sensex had closed 37 points or 0.06 per cent up at 58,803 on Friday, while Nifty had declined 3 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 17,540.