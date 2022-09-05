Share Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to trade cautiously today; Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO opens today

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to trade cautiously on Monday open amid weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly negative opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 33 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,506.

Asian shares slipped today while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. Wall Street fared better as S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures rose 0.2 per cent.

Here are the Live updates from the stock markets:

* Stocks to watch

Shapoorji Pallonji group: Shares of Shapoorji Pallonji group could to be in focus following the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident.

SpiceJet: The airline got a three-month extension to hold an annual general meeting (AGM). Also, SpiceJet may to recieve Rs 225 crore under the government's credit guarantee scheme (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme), ETNow reported citing sources.

Paytm: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, denied any link with the merchants that are under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in the Chinese loan app case. Paytm said that none of the funds frozen by the central probe agency belongs to it or any of its group firms.

* Market analysts have said that equity markets would be driven by global trends, foreign fund flows and movement in the Brent crude oil this week.

* Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank would open for public subscription today. The issue would conclude on September 7. The Tuticorin-based private sector lender has fixed the price band at Rs 500-525 per share for its Rs 832-crore initial share offer.

* Previous session: Sensex had closed 37 points or 0.06 per cent up at 58,803 on Friday, while Nifty had declined 3 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 17,540.