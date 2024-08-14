Stocks in news: Hero Moto, Vedanta, M&M, Apollo Hospitals, Nykaa, GMR Airports & SJVN

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday as the fag-end selling dragged the headline indices lowe amid mixed domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex crashed 692.89 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end the day at 78,956.03. NSE's Nifty50 tanked 208 points, or 0.85 per cent, to close at 24,139 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, August 14, 2024:



Related Articles

Q1 results today: Hindustan Aeronautics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Ola Electric Mobility, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, KIOCL, Swan Energy, EID Parry (India), RHI Magnesita India, Reliance Power, KNR Construction, Redtape, Sunteck Realty, Reliance Infrastructure, Equinix India Developments and more will announce their results for June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Walpar Nutrition will trade ex-bonus today. Rights issue of Vinny Overseas will open today. Shares of Bharat Dynamics, Dhunseri Investments, EPL, Gujarat Pipavav, HG Infra, Hitachi Energy, Kalyani Steel, KCP, Mahanagar Gas, Maharashtra Seamless, Motherson Sumi, RailTel Corporation, SAMIL, TTK Prestige and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler player said that its Q1FY25 standalone net profit rose 36 per cent to Rs 1,122.63 crore, driven by strong sales, recovery in the rural market and new launches. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 10,144 crore, which was up by 16 per cent YoY.



Mahindra and Mahindra: The total sales for July increased by 2.1 per cent year-on-year to 64,929 units, but production fell by 1.2 per cent to 69,138 units, and exports dropped by 40.4 per cent to 1,515 units.



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The leading hospital chain reported 83 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 305 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024. Revenue from operations in the reporting period increased 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,086 crore. Its Ebitda growth of 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 675 crore in the April-June 2024 period.



Vedanta: The metal miner player company has received approval from the committee of directors for the sale of up to 11 crore equity shares, or 2.6 per cent of Hindustan Zinc via an offer-for-sale (OFS).



GMR Airports Infrastructure: The airport infra reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 258.2 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30. The revenue from operations increased 19.06 per cent to Rs 2,402.20 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 1,016.35 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.



Piramal Enterprises: The shadow lender reported a 64 per cent decline in its June quarter net profit to Rs 181 crore, impacted by a higher base due to a one-off item last year. The core net interest income grew 18 per cent to Rs 807 crore on the back of a 10 per cent increase in the assets under management to Rs 70,576 crore, while the net interest margin narrowed to 6.7 per cent.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of the Nykaa brand reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up by 152 per cent YoY. The revenue from operation grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 1,746.11 crore for the reporting quarter.



Sansera Engineering: The Board of Directors of the company will meet on August 20 to consider raising funds through QIP or another method.



Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The recently-listed pharma player reported 8.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 153 crore in Q1FY25 led by sales growth in India and international businesses. The Pune-based drug maker's revenue from operations rose 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,815 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda rose 15.6 per cent YoY to Rs 360 crore.



Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company: The textile player has executed definitive agreements with Goisu Realty (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company) and received Rs 537.78 crore to complete the transaction of land sale at Worli.



NBCC (India): The state-owned construction player reported a 38 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.19 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. The company's total income rose to Rs 2,197.83 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.



SJVN: The state-owned hydropower company SJVN posted a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.09 crore during June quarter, on account of higher income. The state-run power generation company has received board approval for monetization through the securitization of partial future revenue/return on equity of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station.