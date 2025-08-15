Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE open on August 15 for Independence day?

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday, August 15 on the account of Independence Day. As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will observe a full day holiday for the same. Trading in equity, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts will be suspended for the entire day.

Traders should note that the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain shut on August 15 for both the morning and the evening sessions. Trading in the equity markets will resume on Monday, following a three-day extended weekend from August 15-17 (Friday to Sunday).

According to the holiday calendar of the stock exchanges, August will have two scheduled holidays, other than the usual ones. Stock Exchanges will also remain shut on August 27, Thursday, on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Exchanges observed a scheduled holiday after nearly three-and-half months, when markets were closed on May 1 on the account of Maharashtra Day.

Indian stock exchange-BSE and NSE- have no special holiday in September, while October has three holidays including Dussehra/Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21) and Diwali Balipratipada (October 22). However a special and traditional Muhurat Trading session will be held on Diwali, whose timing will be announced later.

On usual business days, the Indian stock market remains open from Monday to Friday, with regular trading hours between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. A pre-opening session is held from 9:00 am to 9:15 am on trading days to enable a smooth market opening. The market remains closed on weekends- Saturdays and Sundays.



US stocks & Asian markets update

Stocks in Asia made an uneven recovery as higher-than-expected producer price inflation dampened expectations of a jumbo rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September meeting, while US bonds and equity futures stabilised. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 per cent.

US stock futures were flat in early Asian trading after ending a choppy trading session on Wall Street with mild gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 11.01 points, or 0.02 per cent, down to 44,911.26, the S&P 500 gained 1.96 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 6,468.54 - a new closing high - and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.47 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 21,710.67.