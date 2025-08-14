Suzlon shares: Exchanges seek clarification; stock slips to Rs 60 mark

Shares of Suzlon Energy continued to slip on Thursday as both exchanges sought clarification from the company over a news article. Along with this, weakness persisted in the counter after the resignation of chief financial office (CFO) and mixed set of numbers in the June 2025 quarter.

The exchange has sought clarification from Suzlon Energy with reference to the media report appearing on Business Standard. However, the company, in its clarification filed with BSE, said that there is no information/event that would require disclosure at this juncture.

According to the report, Tata Power has signed a deal with Suzlon Energy for the development, construction, and supply of 700 megawatt (MW) wind turbines in Andhra Pradesh. "The Rs 6,000-crore project is part of a 7 gigawatt (GW) mega plan announced by Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) and the state government in March 2025," it said citing a source related to the matter.

Shares of Suzlon Energy slipped nearly a per cent to Rs 60 on Thursday, with its total market capitalization falling below Rs 82,200 crore. The stock settled at Rs 60.39 on Wednesday. It has plunged more than 30 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 86.04 hit in September 2024.

Suzlon Energy reported a 7.3 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 324.3 crore, while revenue increased 55 per cent YoY to Rs 3,131.7 crore for the June 2025 quarter. The wind energy player clocked a 62.4 per cent YoY surged in Ebitda to Rs 598.2 crore, while Ebitda margins improved to 19.1 per cent for the quarter.

The announcement of Group CFO Himanshu Mody’s departure could be a slight short-term negative, given his instrumental role in the company’s balance sheet turnaround, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "We do not believe it will derail the company’s strong business momentum, which continues to be supported by positive regulatory tailwinds," it said with a 'buy' rating and a Rs 80 target price.

However, Motilal Oswal is not the only brokerage firm cutting its target price on Suzlon Energy. JM Financial and Nuvama Institutional Equities. JM Financial has trimmed its target price to Rs 78 from Rs 81 earlier, but maintained a 'buy' rating, while Nuvama has a 'hold' tag for Suzlon, slashing its target price of Rs 67 from Rs 68 earlier.